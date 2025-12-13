South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers has made final decision ahead of next NFL Draft

When highlighting players who have had an outstanding college football season, LaNorris Sellers’ name cannot be overlooked. Although his South Carolina Gamecocks finished with a 4-8 record, the level of play shown by the QB positions him as one of the potential candidates for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Still, it appears the player has other plans for the future. According to Pete Thamel on X, Sellers has decided to return for another year in the NCAAF and is set to extend his stay with the Gamecocks for one more season.

While no agreement has been signed yet, both sides are expected to finalize a deal soon. If the move is completed, the QB will return for his redshirt junior season in 2026, coming back as an even more mature version of himself.

There is no doubt this is great news for Shane Beamer moving forward, as the program not only looks to improve on its most recent SEC campaign but also aims to make a greater impact on the national college football landscape.

Lanorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Sellers’ impact on the Gamecocks’ offense

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been significantly energized by the stellar play of quarterback LaNorris Sellers this season. His impressive campaign saw the dual-threat signal-caller total 2,437 passing yards, throwing for 13 touchdowns against 8 interceptions.

While the interception count reflects a learning curve, his overall yardage and touchdown production demonstrate a high level of performance that has been crucial in driving the Gamecocks’ success.

Sellers’ ability to command the offense, coupled with his late-game heroics, established him as a breakout star and a core component of South Carolina’s major victories this year.

Top candidates for the upcoming NFL Draft

The upcoming NFL Draft class, while still unconfirmed in terms of underclassmen declarations, is expected to feature a competitive group of quarterbacks at the top of the board. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has emerged as a likely early pick, drawing attention for his prototypical size, poise in the pocket, and strong production that has led many mock drafts to project him as the potential QB1.

Meanwhile, both Dante Moore (Oregon) and Ty Simpson (Alabama) are also highly regarded, showcasing elite talent and athleticism, though there is ongoing discussion about whether each would benefit from an additional year of college development to solidify their consistency before vying for an immediate, high-round selection. Their ultimate decision to declare will heavily shape the top of the draft board.