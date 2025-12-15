Dylan Raiola to finally separate himself from Patrick Mahomes comparisons in transfer portal decision

The similarities between Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes are impossible to overlook. Though some may argue the Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback has used them to his advantage, reports now state he won’t follow his role model’s steps in his next chapter in college football.

After a disheartening NCAA season with the Cornhuskers, Raiola has decided to step away from the program in Lincoln. The 20-year-old quarterback has entered the transfer portal and a decision on his next school is looming. While many believed Mahomes’ college football career would play a role in Raiola’s verdict, a report states otherwise.

According to insider Pete Nakos and On3 Sports, the Texas Tech Red Raiders won’t be a factor in Raiola’s transfer portal decision. Still, several users across social media aren’t buying the report, believing the Nebraska transfer will vie to enroll at Mahomes’ alma mater.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of the NFL season, the coincidences didn’t end with their similar haircuts, facial hair, or even the same pregame routine. Now, both Mahomes and Raiola’s years have been cut short by season-ending injuries.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Raiola’s time at Nebraska

Raiola enrolled in 2024 as a five-star recruit out of Buford, Georgia. Though the Cornhuskers were coming off disappointing seasons in the Big Ten, head coach Matt Rhule’s second year along with Raiola’s arrival created high expectations for the school in Lincoln.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid provides further updates on Patrick Mahomes after season-ending injury with Chiefs

To an extent, those expectations were met as the freshman quarterback led the Huskers to their first winning season in seven years. Moreover, Nebraska won its first bowl game since 2015. The 2025 college football season wasn’t necessarily a disappointment, but it wasn’t ideal, either. The Huskers secured bowl eligibility—they will be competing on New Year’s Eve in the Las Vegas Bowl against the No. 15 Utah Utes.

Advertisement

Raiola has been out for the season after breaking his right-leg fibula in November. Now, the quarterback confirmed he won’t even be with the team as he steps into the portal.

Raiola’s numbers

After spending two years with the Cornhuskers, Raiola is now headed for the exit door. He leaves behind a bittersweet taste on everyone’s mouths. Raiola appeared in 22 games, registering 456 completions for 4,819 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Lastly, he walks away with a 13-9 record (0-5 against ranked teams).

Advertisement

Advertisement