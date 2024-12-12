Trending topics:
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has made an official decision about his future in the NFL.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during NCAA football game action between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.
By Federico O'donnell

The LSU Tigers are gearing up for their Kinder’s Texas Bowl matchup with the Baylor Bears. As the Tigers look to close out the NCAA season with a win, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has made a crucial decision on his future, regarding the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nussmeier put on a great season in Baton Rouge during his junior year. The Tigers’ quarterback finished second in the SEC for most passing yards with a total of 3,739. Nussmeier also finished in second place for most passing touchdowns with 26, only behind Georgia QB Carson Beck’s 28 TDs.

However, there are still many doubts cast over his play and he is not considered a Top-5 QB prospect by most analysts heading into the NFL Draft. Therefore, Nussmeier made a vital statement regarding his future.

I feel like my time in LSU is not over,” Nussmeier stated in a video posted on his social media. “I’m officially announcing that I’m returning for my final year of eligibility and I’m fully committed to bringing this university a championship.”

Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers prepares to make a pass against the USC Trojans in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nussmeier will be staying in LSU for his senior year and using his final year of eligibility before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nussmeier is hoping to follow Burrow, Daniels’ steps

Although Nussmeier joined the Tigers in 2021, this was his first season as a starting quarterback in college football. In 2021 he was behind Max Johnson, and in 2022 it was Jayden Daniels who took over as QB1 in Baton Rouge.

As Nussmeier returns for his final year of eligibility and with top recruit Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan, he retains the starting job in Brian Kelly’s offense. Moreover, the 22-year-old will look to accomplish what Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels accomplished.

Both former Tigers’ quarterbacks won the NCAA Heisman Trophy in their second season as starters at LSU. It’s a tall order for Nussmeier, but the precedent is there, and he hopes to add another Heisman to the university’s trophy case.

