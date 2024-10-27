NCAAF News: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes major admission following loss to Ohio State

After their second consecutive loss in NCAAF, this time against Ohio State, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was self-critical about his team's performance against the Buckeyes.

At a time when every victory is crucial for teams in the NCAAF, the Nebraska Cornhuskers faced a tough loss against Ohio State, and their future no longer looks as promising as it did weeks ago. After the game, HC Matt Rhule delivered a clear message.

The 21-17 loss during the Cornhuskers’ visit to Columbus left Matt Rhule‘s squad with a record of 5 wins and 3 losses. With four tough games ahead, Nebraska will need to make adjustments to secure as many victories as possible as the season comes to a close.

Regarding this situation, following the conclusion of the game, it was none other than Coach Rhule himself who spoke to the press, expressing his feelings about another defeat for his team.

“I thought our defense was dominant all day, save three plays. Take away three plays. … We tackled well. We handled the run. We won on the perimeter, hit the quarterback,” HC Matt Rhule said, per On3. “I thought we were excellent on third down, including some 3rd and 1s, 3rd and 2s, a 4th and 1. … I don’t think it was anything special.”

Linebacker Cody Simon #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles running back Emmett Johnson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to analyzing his team’s performance, Matt Rhule was forthright in his assessment of their opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes: “They have a great run game. They’ve got great players, got a great coach,” Rhule stated. “I think our players just played really well, played physical, played hard, got off blocks. We didn’t do anything special today.”

Rhule and his goal to take Nebraska far

With successful tenures at programs like Baylor and Temple, HC Matt Rhule is working week by week to take Nebraska as far as possible in this NCAAF season, and so far, he is delivering on that promise. Regarding this situation, the coach himself spoke out.

“We expected to come here and win the football game. We expected to win. … I was proud of that football team today. I was proud. They didn’t back down,” Rhule stated. “It was the first time since I’ve been here that I felt a championship mindset in the locker room. Along with a championship mindset, as those who compete know, comes utter disappointment when you lose.”

Matt Rhule head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nebraska Cornhuskers upcoming matches