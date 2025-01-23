NCAAF News: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard reveals motivational verse written on his hand vs Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ultimately fell short of their goal as they werre defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes 34-23 at the CFP Championship Game. Despite an all-out effort from quarterback Riley Leonard, and the entire team coached by Marcus Freeman, it wasn’t enough to bring the national title back to South Bend for the first time since 1988.

Following the heartwrenching loss in Atlanta against the Buckeyes, Leonard shared several emotional statements, though he stayed grateful for the postseason journey he embarked on with the Irish.

During the NCAA‘s decisive matchup, one writing on Leonard’s left hand caught the eye of many fans both in attendance and watching on TV. It had something written on it, though it wasn’t very legible. After the game, Leonard revealed the meaning behind the message etched on his hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wrote on my hand Proverbs 27:17, ‘As iron sharpens iron, so should one man sharpen another,” Leonard confessed, via On3. “I’m very happy to praise Jesus in the lowest of lows as well.”

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Wristband celebration

That verse wasn’t the only biblical reference Leonard featured on his game apparel. After scoring the opening touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run, Leonard pointed to his right wristband that read “Matthew 23:12“.

Advertisement

see also Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard makes something clear to HC Marcus Freeman about playcalling vs Ohio State

That proverb states: “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

Advertisement

Man of traditions

Leonard is quite superstitious, as Notre Dame’s journey through the College Football Playoffs showcased. Prior to the Championship Game, Leonard revealed the story behind his mom texting him “You suck”, before every game.

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a first quarter touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It started in high school. I was tired of everybody telling me how good I was all the time. I needed someone to tell me I suck every once in a while to give me some motivation. I needed someone to tell me I suck sometimes,” Leonard said to “GameDay.” “So my mom raised her hand and said, ‘I got you.’“

see also After loss against Buckeyes, Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses key weapon due to the Transfer Portal

“It lets him know, as much as I’m telling him, ‘You suck,’ I’m also kinda telling him that I love you and I’m behind you and I’m supporting you,” Heather Leonard, Riley’s mother, stated.