The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came close to claiming the NCAAF title, but they were stopped by a formidable Buckeyes team that dashed their championship hopes. Riley Leonard was one of the standout players for Marcus Freeman’s squad, and after declaring himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft, the QB is sending a warning about the mentality he brings to the field when it comes to handling games.

Leonard made the decision to take the next step in his career and will be one of the quarterbacks eligible for the upcoming draft. When asked by the media about what lies ahead, the former Fighting Irish player made it clear that while he still has much to improve, he possesses a strong mindset to tackle the challenges ahead.

“I think I have a lot to prove over the next few months. I’m a whatever-it-takes to win type of guy and I think being able to use my legs in college helped my team win, so that’s what I did,” Leonard stated to the press. “But if that means staying in the pocket, and I gotta work on some mechanical things but anything I put my mind to, I think I can accomplish.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a few months ahead until the decisive moment that will determine the future of the QB, Leonard remains hopeful about what’s to come. He’s aware that he will need to improve certain aspects of his game in order to establish himself in the NFL.

Advertisement

Freeman loses another player for the upcoming season

With his sights set on improving last season’s performance and reclaiming victory in the National Championship Game, Marcus Freeman remains focused on assembling his roster and ensuring his team is competitive once again.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Buckeyes QB Will Howard delivers heartfelt message ahead of NFL Draft

With some significant departures confirmed, including Riley Leonard, one of the latest updates from Notre Dame is that center Pat Coogan has decided to make a change and take his talents to the Indiana Hoosiers for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by Coogan himself, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @coogs53, posted a photo with the caption: “Never Daunted. Let’s get to work!”

According to reports from On3.com, Coogan had a visit scheduled with the Michigan Wolverines. However, the center ultimately decided to commit for the first time to Curt Cignetti’s team, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Advertisement