Marcus Freeman confirms troubling news as CJ Carr, Notre Dame will be without key teammate

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have bounced back after an 0-2 start to the 2025 NCAA season. With five wins in a row, CJ Carr and the team must now gear up for a final stretch amid a sea of adversity. Following the 34-24 win over the No. 20 USC Trojans, another injury has hit the program.

Notre Dame finally won its first game over a ranked opponent in the 2025 college football season. Though a source of speculation and controversy around the NCAA, the Fighting Irish are currently ranked on 12th place in the AP top 25 Poll. However, their ranked status might be at stake as key injuries are piling up on the trenches.

Starting guard Billy Schrauth injured his right knee during the Fighting Irish’s win over the Trojans in Northern Indiana. He returned to the gridiron for a while, but was ruled out by the medical team on Freeman’s staff during the fourth quarter. With a game against the Boston College Eagles on the horizon, Freeman, Carr, and the Irish will most likely be without the offensive lineman.

“Billy Schrauth sustained a knee injury that will likely sideline him for multiple games,” according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “Notre Dame on Tuesday said Schrauth will miss the game at Boston College on Nov. 1.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman on September 28, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana.

Freeman’s statement

“I know he was able to get back in there, but hobbled out again, and he was able to lead our team in the fight song,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Schrauth following Saturday’s game. “That’s what’s most important. When we win, Billy leads us in the fight song.”

Schrauth’s absence is impactful for Notre Dame in more ways than one. For a team that heavily relies on running back Jeremiyah Love and is led on offense by redshirt freshman CJ Carr, watching the offensive line miss key pieces is a very concerning sight. In addition to Schrauth’s injury, the Fighting Irish are also without starting center Ashton Craig, who is out for the season.

Final stretch

With five games remaining in the 2025 NCAA season, Notre Dame can’t afford a misstep. Up next, the Fighting Irish will visit the Eagles (1-6, 0-4 conference) in Chestnut Hill. Needless to say, if Freeman and his team are serious about making the postseason, they can’t lose to a program currently languishing at the bottom of the ACC standings.

Afterwards, Notre Dame will go toe to toe with the 6-0 Navy Midshipmen, 5-2 Pittsburgh Panthers, 3-4 Syracuse Orange, and 3-4 Stanford Cardinal. If all goes according to plan, Freeman and the Fighting Irish will make their case for the College Football Playoff. However, even the tiniest slip-up would be catastrophic to their postseason hopes.

