Trending topics:
NCAA FB

What happens if Notre Dame loses or wins against Stanford today, November 29?

Notre Dame faces a critical win-or-lose scenario against Stanford today. They are one of the teams that could go far this season, but some things must be clarified first if they want to reach the playoffs.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Marcus Freeman looks on vs Louisville on September 28, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesMarcus Freeman looks on vs Louisville on September 28, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame enters the final week of the regular season to play Stanford today, November 29th, in a highly significant matchup. A win would move them closer to the College Football Playoff, but a loss could completely alter their postseason narrative.

The Fighting Irish will face Stanford not only as the No. 9 ranked team in the nation but also with an 86% probability (ESPN) of reaching this year’s 12-team College Football Playoff. Therefore, a victory against Stanford would significantly boost those chances.

However, if Notre Dame loses on the road against Stanford, things could get complicated. They would finish with a 10-3 record, which does not favor their playoff aspirations. Furthermore, they would then need to rely heavily on other results to avoid losing their chance to compete for the national title.

Advertisement

The final say rests with the CFP committee

It must be remembered that there is no guaranteed formula for Notre Dame given their current situation. Before the Stanford game, they were heavily dependent on Ohio State defeating Michigan to prevent another Big Ten team from entering the playoff picture, and the Buckeyes delivered.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Vanderbilt recently defeated Tennessee and improved their CFP chances, but they, too, must await the final decision from the committee. Miami is another team with a 10-2 record, and even BYU (11-1) is hoping to somehow be favored by the committee.

“You start thinking about the big picture and an uncertain future, that’s added pressure you don’t need,” Marcus Freeman told The Intelligencer about the CFP and the Stanford game, which the news outlet labeled a must-win scenario for Notre Dame. “This game is the Super Bowl. It can’t be lip service. Your actions have to follow that. If our actions do follow that, I’m confident we’ll be prepared for the opportunity Saturday.”

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Beck’s teammate in Miami delivers bold warning after win vs Stanford
College Football

Beck’s teammate in Miami delivers bold warning after win vs Stanford

Stanford GM Andrew Luck sends big warning to the rest of the teams ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season
College Football

Stanford GM Andrew Luck sends big warning to the rest of the teams ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown
Sports

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reacts to the win over NYCFC and their qualification for the MLS Cup Final
Soccer

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reacts to the win over NYCFC and their qualification for the MLS Cup Final

Better Collective Logo