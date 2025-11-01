Trending topics:
Is Grayson James playing today, November 1, for Boston College vs Notre Dame?

Grayson James and the Boston College Eagles host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a matchup of two teams heading in different directions.

By Matías Persuh

Grayson James #14 of the Boston College Eagles.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesGrayson James #14 of the Boston College Eagles.

It’s been a season to forget for the Boston College Eagles, far from what many expected at the start of the year. But spoiling Notre Dame’s playoff hopes could be just the spark they need. Grayson James and the Eagles host one of the nation’s title contenders, looking to earn their second win of the season.

In a last-minute piece of news, it was finally confirmed that the player who had been the starting QB for Boston College will not take part from the beginning, after the last loss to Louisville where James got banged up.

His place will be taken by Dylan Lonergan, who has had significant participation throughout the season for the Eagles. Head coach Bill O’Brien continues to look for answers at a position that has struggled badly in all of its appearances.

“Sources: Boston College will start Dylan Lonergan at quarterback against No. 12 Notre Dame today. Grayson James started the past two games for the Eagles, but he got banged up against Louisville. It’s not a serious injury, and James could be available today,” the insider Pete Thamel reported via X.

Boston College Eagles

Grayson James #3 of the Boston College Eagles.

A season to forget

The Boston College Eagles football program is facing a grim reality check, currently sitting at a deeply disappointing 1-7 overall record (0-5 ACC) following seven consecutive losses.

The early-season struggles have completely derailed any hope of bowl eligibility, and the road ahead offers little relief for Bill O’Brien’s squad. The team faces a brutal finishing stretch that begins with the historic rivalry game against the No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, followed by a home matchup against the surging SMU Mustangs, and a clash with the No. 8-ranked, undefeated Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

With a tough road trip to Syracuse also on the horizon, the Eagles’ final month will be a true test of their resolve against some of the toughest opponents on their schedule.

