NCAAF News: Oklahoma Sooners star reveals immediate action after brutal loss to Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman is the team leader, on and off the gridiron. The Sooners defensive star was vocal heading into this year’s Red River Shootout, so it’s only natural he was affected by the brutal loss to the Texas Longhorns. However, the Sooners must let bygones be bygones. In order to do so, Stustman revealed the immediate team response to such a deflating defeat.

The Sooners’ inaugural SEC season is off to a shaky start. The offense is erratic and the defense is asked to hold them afloat week in and week out. Against the Longhorns’ firepower, the Sooners could not hold their ground. Oklahoma’s anemic offense struggled once again, failing to find the endzone. The heartbreaking loss in one of college football’s biggest rivalries stings, but the team has to find their mojo once again.

Before the game, Stutsman arrived at Cotton Bowl rocking a ‘Horns down’ gold chain, the taunt backfired as Texas whooped Oklahoma 34-3. Horns were indeed up. However, Stutsman did not shy away from media and revealed the team had an immediate response to the blow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had a players meeting. All the guys got together. That’s something really positive that you like to see. Really air it all out. Got it all out there. That’s what we did yesterday,” Stutsman said, per On3.

Danny Stutsman #28 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates forcing a fumble against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Provo, Utah.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I mean, right after something like that happens. Very easy to kind of start blaming each other. There’s a thousand excuses you can make. But there’s only so many opportunities you’re gonna have. And I think right after that. So, now, it’s a new week. New mindset. New opponent. We flushed it. We learned from it. And just got back together as a team.“

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns star makes big admission on Georgia QB Carson Beck

Oklahoma’s road ahead

The Sooners had to swallow the bitter pill and move on as quickly as possible. It was paramount on their course of action to leave this embarrassing loss behind and focus on what’s next on their NCAA schedule.

Advertisement

Oklahoma will host South Carolina on October 19. The Gamecocks are coming off a narrow loss to Alabama that left better sensations in Columbia, SC, than in Tuscaloosa, AL. After that game, the Sooners travel to visit No. 18 Ole Miss on October 26.

Sooners’ final stretch

vs Maine, November 2nd

at Missouri, November 9th

vs Alabama, November 23rd

at LSU, November 30th

Advertisement