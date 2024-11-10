Alabama Crimson Tide HC Kalen DeBoer makes blunt admission on Jalen Milroe after win vs LSU

The dominant performance by Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe led to a crucial victory over LSU. Kalen DeBoer, his head coach, made one thing clear about his star player.

Alabama continues to move forward with strong momentum this season in the NCAAF, largely thanks to the stellar performances of Jalen Milroe. In this game, the QB paved the way for Crimson Tide to secure a crucial win over LSU, firmly establishing them as serious contenders. After the game, head coach Kalen DeBoer was full of praise for his star player.

After yesterday’s win, Bama now holds a positive record of seven wins and just two losses, positioning themselves as one of the serious contenders for the title. With only three games remaining, DeBoer’s squad aims to finish the season strong as they head into the final stretch.

After the game, it was the head coach himself who, in a press conference, shared his thoughts on Milroe‘s performance: “He’s got a superpower when it comes to running the football,” DeBoer said afterward of his star QB.

“He’s not just a guy that gets first downs. He gets into the end zone. What he was able to do early on really got the ball rolling,” DeBoer finally stated regarding Milroe’s talent to run the ball.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide is all smiles prior to kickoff against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The coach also praised the performance of his defense

The talent on Kalen DeBoer’s roster isn’t limited to the quarterback or other key positions like wide receiver or running back. Alabama also boasts a strong defense, which played a crucial role in their victory over LSU, and the coach is fully aware of it.

“You think about the score and the touchdowns for us when we got in those moments and hold them to field goals and just being able to slowly extend the lead and put the pressure on them,” HC DeBoer stated of the impact of Jihaad Jackson’s chase-down tackle during the postgame press conference.

“Every time you have a drive and you’re swapping field goals for touchdowns, you don’t like that. But for us, I thought that was huge and I love where our defense is at right now. We might give up a play here or there, but they move on to the next one, go out and execute and they’re getting that mindset where one yard is too many. They didn’t wanna give up that touchdown at the end either. A lot of pride right now on that side of the ball,“ DeBoer finally concluded.

Jihaad Campbell #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a broken up pass during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The pressure on Nussmeier: One of the keys to the victory

Kalen DeBoer highlighted several strong points from his team in the victory over LSU. However, the pressure applied by his passing rushers on talented QB Garrett Nussmeier was one of the key factors in limiting the Tigers’ offensive damage against Bama.

“Deontae’s takeaway and then [Campbell’s] strip sack [were] huge because it was disappointing that we didn’t take advantage of where we were at on the field our drive before,” DeBoer stated. “But to get the ball back and be able to respond and get those points that we felt we missed on, a great play by [Campbell] and just getting the energy and the momentum back on our side.”

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

vs Mercer, November 16th

vs Oklahoma, November 23rd

vs Auburn, November 30th