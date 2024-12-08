NCAAF News: Rhett Lashlee issues warning to College Football Playoff committee over potential snub of SMU

In a dramatic finish to the ACC Championship, SMU fell short against Clemson, losing 34-31 after a late field goal. Despite the heartbreak, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee delivered an impassioned plea during his postgame press conference, asserting that excluding his team from the College Football Playoff (CFP) would be a grave injustice.

Lashlee emphasized that SMU’s performance throughout the season, including their perfect 8-0 record in conference play, warrants a spot in the playoffs. “It’d be criminal if we’re not in,” Lashlee said. “It would be wrong on so many levels—not just for our team but for what college football stands for. We basically just played a playoff game out there and competed at a high level.”

SMU’s resume speaks for itself: an 11-2 overall record, including two wins against ranked opponents (No. 22 Louisville and No. 18 Pittsburgh), and a dominant conference campaign in the ACC.Their only losses came against Clemson in the championship game and a non-conference defeat to BYU early in the season. Lashlee believes these achievements align with the principles laid out by the CFP Committee.

“What we’ve been told is that an undefeated Power Five champion would make it. We went 8-0 in one of the top three conferences in the country,” Lashlee continued. “We could have not shown up tonight and still been in according to the rankings. But we did show up. We competed. If they leave us out, it would set a bad precedent and break all the principles we’ve been told to follow.”

Lashlee Praises His Team’s Resolve

Despite the loss, Lashlee expressed immense pride in his team’s resilience, particularly after overcoming a disastrous first quarter that left them trailing 21-7. “Our guys showed championship makeup,” Lashlee said. “They battled back, tied the game with 16 seconds left, and showed everyone why they deserve to be in the playoffs.”

Faith in the CFP System Shaken

Lashlee also revealed that his players are grappling with doubts about the fairness of the CFP selection process. “Their faith in the system is shaken right now,” he admitted. “They’re wondering if the right thing will be done or if the fix is in. It’s tough because they’ve done everything they were supposed to do.”