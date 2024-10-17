Trending topics:
NFL imposes severe restrictions on Tom Brady after becoming minority owner of Raiders

The NFL will establish huge restrictions for Tom Brady as new minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Brady minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tom Brady has officially become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. After winning the Super Bowl seven times as a player, the legend will try to conquer another championship ring from office.

However, Brady is also a football analyst with FOX and that might produce a huge dilemma according to NFL regulations. It’s important to remember that members of the broadcast have access to meetings with players and coach interviews.

Now, just before a blockbuster matchup between in which Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the 49ers, Brady faces big restrictions on the booth.

What restrictions did the NFL put on Tom Brady?

After Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL imposed many restrictions on him to prevent an unfair advantage for his new team.

For example, Brady is not allowed to be in another team’s facility for players or coaches interviews in preparation ahead of any game with FOX. Also, he cannot watch practices on site and won’t be able to attend production meetings of the broadcast (in person or virtually).

In one of the most difficult situations, it’s prohibited for the legend to criticize NFL referees and other teams. This is a really complicated scenario considering Brady is an analyst.

Finally, as a member of the league, Tom Brady is subject to the NFL’s gambling policy and is also subject to the NFL’s anti-tampering policy. All these rules will be a massive challenge to perform in the booth.

