Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola throws shade at Shedeur Sanders, snubs Colorado star from favorite NCAA QBs

The rivalry between the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers has intensified since Deion Sanders‘ arrival in Boulder. Quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Raiola have embraced the animosity, with tensions between the two stars remaining evident, even though their last matchup occurred in early September. This time around, Raiola took a discreet dig at Shedeur when asked about his favorite NCAA QBs to watch.

Raiola seems to have the upper-hand over Sanders in their dispute. Nebraska handed Colorado their first loss of the season on September 7. It was an ugly loss for the Buffaloes, which only got uglier after Shedeur’s harsh message to his teammates after the game. To add insult to injury, the Huskers celebrated to the tune of Shedeur’s ‘Perfect Timing’ song, and posted pictures mocking his signature celebration. When it rains it pours.

Nebraska and Colorado each went their separate ways, in the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively, and that was the end of it. Or so we thought. The bad blood between both schools, and their quarterbacks, re-emerged during a recent interview to Raiola. The Huskers signal-caller was asked on his favorite QBs to watch in college football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I mean Dillon Gabriel’s impressive, just what he does with the ball,” Dylan Raiola said, per On3. “I’m always pulling for him. You know, he’s a Polynesian quarterback, so love watching him succeed. There’s so many great quarterbacks. Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward. There’s a lot of talent in college football. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the UTEP Miners in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Advertisement

Raiola emphasized the talent at the quarterback position in the NCAA, yet he never mentioned Shedeur Sanders, who is widely expected to be one of the first QBs taken in next year’s draft. While it’s true that other great players were also snubbed and the list reflected Raiola’s subjective preferences, it seems odd that Sanders was left out, especially considering the history between the two.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Colorado star Travis Hunter throws shade at Ashton Jeanty amid Heisman race

Big match ahead for Raiola

Nebraska currently boasts a 5-1 record (2-1 Big Ten) and will visit No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Conference) in a pivotal match for the conference. A win for Matt Rhule’s Huskers could earn them Top-25 votes, as well as help them escalate in the stacked Big Ten standings.

Advertisement

The schedule does not get any lighter for the Cornhuskers after their road-game against Indiana. On October 26, they will face the Ohio State Buckeyes, as they make their way to the ‘Mother of Presidents’ State. These games will be huge tests for Raiola, who ranks tenth for passing yards in the Big Ten (1,358 yards), along with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.