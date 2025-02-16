NFL icon Bill Belichick reveals how NBA legend Michael Jordan reacted to his arrival in North Carolina

One of the most notable additions this year in College Football doesn’t involve a player. In this case, it’s Bill Belichick, the multi-time NFL champion coach, who, starting this season, will take charge of the North Carolina Tar Heels‘ first team. His arrival caused such a stir that even NBA star Michael Jordan had a reaction to it.

It’s well known that His Majesty has a close relationship with North Carolina, which is why Bill Belichick shared a unique story involving his arrival at the program to take on the role of new HC in Chapel Hill.

“I think everyone knows when I was young I was in Chapel Hill with my dad, and then spent the rest of his career at the Naval Academy, but North Carolina’s always held a special place,” Belichick stated via Carolina Insider. “And of course, when I was with the Giants, I had Taylor for 10 years there from ’81-90 when I went to Cleveland and heard plenty about Carolina from LT. The pride and really the success they had when he was here, when they won the ACC Championship and he had a lot of great players around him.”

After several years, the relationship Bill Belichick built with Lawrence Taylor during his time with the Giants led to a surprising connection with none other than NBA legend and perhaps one of the greatest players in history, Michael Jordan.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses during a press conference on December 12, 2024.

“Of course, one of his closest friends is Michael Jordan, so that’s another good connection,” Belichick continued. “And Michael’s been great, he’s been very supportive since I came to Chapel Hill. Carolina’s a special place. So, I’m happy to be here and looking forward to working with everybody and doing the best I can here for this university and the football program.”

Michael Jordan’s legendary journey at UNC

The story of Michael Jordan as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport began in college, wearing the light blue and white colors of North Carolina. After his time at Emsley A. Laney High School, the shooting guard arrived at UNC in 1981.

There, he played three years of his career before making the leap to the NBA, selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 3rd overall pick in the 1st round of the 1984 Draft.

In 1982, Michael Jordan’s North Carolina Tar Heels became National Champions after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas in the final. Having already beaten Houston in the semifinals, on March 29, 1982, the Tar Heels triumphed over their opponent 63-62, securing their second championship in history.

Michael Lombardi aims for UNC to be considered the 33rd NFL team

Bill Belichick’s arrival, along with the new general manager Michael Lombardi, signals a shift in philosophy within the program. The former Patriots coach’s experience has many excited about a strong preparation for the upcoming season, as mentioned by the newly appointed GM, who wants the Tar Heels to be considered the 33rd NFL team.

“Everything we do here is predicated on building a pro team,” Lombardi said during a press conference. “We consider ourselves the (NFL’s) 33rd team because everybody that’s involved in our program has had some form or aspect in pro football.”

“One thing that’s always been important to Coach Belichick is what happens on the field has to happen on the practice field,” Lombardi concluded. “‘Practice execution becomes game reality’ — that’s a sign that used to hang in the Patriots facility. And that’s the same thing in the strength room. We’re going to do things that are going to translate to the field.”