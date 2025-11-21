Heat legend Dwyane Wade sets the record straight on the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The never-ending NBA debate over who stands as the true GOAT almost always comes down to two names: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Countless factors feed into the argument, which is why the conversation has lasted for decades. It goes well beyond statistics or accolades, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade understands that nuance better than most.

For years, Dwyane Wade had firmly placed himself on Team Michael Jordan in the GOAT discussion, even while playing alongside—and developing a close friendship with—LeBron James. But Wade’s perspective has shifted slightly, and he opened up about his updated view during an appearance on Time Out with Dwyane Wade.

“Michael Jordan is my basketball GOAT,” Wade said. “My personal. For all the reasons that he should be. But I do have a new answer of the way I’m going to start answering the question when people ask me. I’m going to say Michael Jordan is the greatest player I’ve ever watched. He is the greatest player I’ve ever watched.”

“LeBron James is the greatest player I’ve ever seen,” Wade continued. “… It clicked to me one night, and I was like, ‘I never saw Michael Jordan. I watched Michael Jordan.’ I saw and I’ve seen LeBron James up close and in person. I played against and I played with. I personally have not seen a greater basketball player, but I’ve watched a great basketball player.”

Michael Jordan during a Chicago Bulls game.

A thoughtful reflection from Wade

Wade’s point resonates because he consumed Jordan as a fan, through a television screen, without firsthand exposure to who Jordan was behind the scenes—how he trained, how he practiced, how he interacted with teammates, and what his day-to-day intensity looked like. With LeBron, the experience was completely different. Wade saw him up close, face-to-face, both as a teammate on the Miami Heat and as an opponent.

“And so to me, it’s just a difference,” Wade added. “And the GOAT debate will forever be a debate. It’s not going anywhere. But when I’m asked a question as someone who’s played with this man, who spent time with this man, and played against this man…”

“Yeah, I’ve watched Jordan’s greatness,” Wade said. “I still watch it. I go on YouTube right now like I’ve never seen it before, but I’ve never seen Jordan’s greatness up close. I’ve actually seen LeBron’s.”

Wade played alongside James on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014 and reunited with him briefly on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017–18 NBA season. He witnessed James’s brilliance at its peak, both as a teammate and competitor, and he maintains that he never encountered a more complete player throughout his entire career.

