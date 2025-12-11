Trending topics:
NCAAF

NCAAF players with the most single-season receiving yards: All-time standouts

NCAAF players with the most single-season receiving yards set benchmarks that still define explosive offense, turning standout seasons into lasting markers of college football history.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Trevor Insley of the Nevada Wolf Pack.
© Nevada AthleticsTrevor Insley of the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The record books of college football are marked by offensive explosions, yet few achievements match the spectacle of a truly historic single-season receiving performance. Some campaigns showcase the rare wideouts who became the undisputed focal point of their team’s aerial attack.

Their record-setting seasons didn’t arrive by chance. They came from perfect timing, fearless routes and offenses built to stretch the field. Each breakout year captured something unique about the evolution of the passing game and the athletes driving it forward.

These all-time standouts left a trace that still echoes through every fast-paced Saturday. Their numbers remain a reference point, not just for receivers chasing history, but for programs betting on the kind of explosiveness that can redefine a season.

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most single-season receiving yards?

In the long history of NCAA Division I FBS play, one receiving season still stands apart. In 1999, Nevada Wolf Pack’s Trevor Insley rewrote the record books, hauling in 2,060 receiving yards—the most by any player in a single season at the Division I level.

Trevor Insley (Source: Nevada Athletics)

Trevor Insley (Source: Nevada Athletics)

Advertisement

That figure remains untouched decades later, a stunning benchmark of productivity in an era when run-first offenses were still common. His achievement didn’t occur in a vacuum.

He operated in an aggressive, pass-heavy Nevada system under coach Chris Vargas, one that emphasized volume and vertical stretching of defenses. His 2,060 yards came on a mix of high-volume targets and explosive playmaking, making him the only FBS receiver to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season.

Advertisement

Behind him, a handful of standout seasons have approached his output. Louisiana Tech’s Troy Edwards came closest in 1998 with 1,996 yards, and later talents such as Michael Crabtree and Jerreth Sterns flirted with the high-1,800s and low-1,900s, reminding us how rare true receiving dominance can be at the collegiate level.

PlayerTeamSeasonReceiving yards
Trevor InsleyNevada Wolf Pack19992,060
Troy EdwardsLouisiana Tech Bulldogs19981,996
Michael CrabtreeTexas Tech Red Raiders20071,962
Jordan WhiteWestern Michigan Broncos20111,911
Jerreth SternsWestern Kentucky Hilltoppers20211,902
Greg SalasHawaii Warriors20101,889
DeVonta SmithAlabama Crimson Tide20201,856
Alex Van DykeNevada Wolf Pack19951,854
Terrance WilliamsBaylor Bears20121,832
Trent TaylorLouisiana Tech Bulldogs20161,803
J.R. TolverSan Diego State Aztecs20021,785
Justin BlackmonOklahoma State Cowboys20101,782
Danario AlexanderMissouri Tigers20091,781
Ja’Marr ChaseLSU Tigers20191,780
Howard TwilleyTulsa Golden Hurricane19651,779
Freddie BarnesBowling Green Falcons20091,770
Patrick EdwardsHouston Cougars20111,752
Rashard HigginsColorado State Rams20141,750
Zay JonesEast Carolina Pirates20161,746
Josh ReedLSU Tigers20011,740
Taywan TaylorWestern Kentucky Hilltoppers20161,730
Brandin CooksOregon State Beavers20131,730
Amari CooperAlabama Crimson Tide20141,727
Marqise LeeUSC Trojans20121,721
Davante AdamsFresno State Bulldogs20131,719
(Source: Statmuse)
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Lakers’ LeBron James and one of his teammates call out the team’s defensive shortcomings
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James and one of his teammates call out the team’s defensive shortcomings

Colts confirm if Philip Rivers could play vs Seahawks
NFL

Colts confirm if Philip Rivers could play vs Seahawks

Miller sends candid message to NY Rangers after Blackhawks loss
NHL

Miller sends candid message to NY Rangers after Blackhawks loss

College football programs that never made the playoffs: Which schools have yet to make the postseason?
College Football

College football programs that never made the playoffs: Which schools have yet to make the postseason?

Better Collective Logo