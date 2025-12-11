NCAAF players with the most single-season receiving yards: All-time standouts

The record books of college football are marked by offensive explosions, yet few achievements match the spectacle of a truly historic single-season receiving performance. Some campaigns showcase the rare wideouts who became the undisputed focal point of their team’s aerial attack.

Their record-setting seasons didn’t arrive by chance. They came from perfect timing, fearless routes and offenses built to stretch the field. Each breakout year captured something unique about the evolution of the passing game and the athletes driving it forward.

These all-time standouts left a trace that still echoes through every fast-paced Saturday. Their numbers remain a reference point, not just for receivers chasing history, but for programs betting on the kind of explosiveness that can redefine a season.

Who holds the record for most single-season receiving yards?

In the long history of NCAA Division I FBS play, one receiving season still stands apart. In 1999, Nevada Wolf Pack’s Trevor Insley rewrote the record books, hauling in 2,060 receiving yards—the most by any player in a single season at the Division I level.

Trevor Insley (Source: Nevada Athletics)

That figure remains untouched decades later, a stunning benchmark of productivity in an era when run-first offenses were still common. His achievement didn’t occur in a vacuum.

He operated in an aggressive, pass-heavy Nevada system under coach Chris Vargas, one that emphasized volume and vertical stretching of defenses. His 2,060 yards came on a mix of high-volume targets and explosive playmaking, making him the only FBS receiver to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season.

Behind him, a handful of standout seasons have approached his output. Louisiana Tech’s Troy Edwards came closest in 1998 with 1,996 yards, and later talents such as Michael Crabtree and Jerreth Sterns flirted with the high-1,800s and low-1,900s, reminding us how rare true receiving dominance can be at the collegiate level.

Player Team Season Receiving yards Trevor Insley Nevada Wolf Pack 1999 2,060 Troy Edwards Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 1998 1,996 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech Red Raiders 2007 1,962 Jordan White Western Michigan Broncos 2011 1,911 Jerreth Sterns Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 2021 1,902 Greg Salas Hawaii Warriors 2010 1,889 DeVonta Smith Alabama Crimson Tide 2020 1,856 Alex Van Dyke Nevada Wolf Pack 1995 1,854 Terrance Williams Baylor Bears 2012 1,832 Trent Taylor Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 2016 1,803 J.R. Tolver San Diego State Aztecs 2002 1,785 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State Cowboys 2010 1,782 Danario Alexander Missouri Tigers 2009 1,781 Ja’Marr Chase LSU Tigers 2019 1,780 Howard Twilley Tulsa Golden Hurricane 1965 1,779 Freddie Barnes Bowling Green Falcons 2009 1,770 Patrick Edwards Houston Cougars 2011 1,752 Rashard Higgins Colorado State Rams 2014 1,750 Zay Jones East Carolina Pirates 2016 1,746 Josh Reed LSU Tigers 2001 1,740 Taywan Taylor Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 2016 1,730 Brandin Cooks Oregon State Beavers 2013 1,730 Amari Cooper Alabama Crimson Tide 2014 1,727 Marqise Lee USC Trojans 2012 1,721 Davante Adams Fresno State Bulldogs 2013 1,719 (Source: Statmuse)

