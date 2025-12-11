NCAAF players with the most single-season receiving yards: All-time standouts

The record books of college football are marked by offensive explosions, yet few achievements match the spectacle of a truly historic single-season receiving performance. Some campaigns showcase the rare wideouts who became the undisputed focal point of their team’s aerial attack.
Their record-setting seasons didn’t arrive by chance. They came from perfect timing, fearless routes and offenses built to stretch the field. Each breakout year captured something unique about the evolution of the passing game and the athletes driving it forward.
These all-time standouts left a trace that still echoes through every fast-paced Saturday. Their numbers remain a reference point, not just for receivers chasing history, but for programs betting on the kind of explosiveness that can redefine a season.
Who holds the record for most single-season receiving yards?
In the long history of NCAA Division I FBS play, one receiving season still stands apart. In 1999, Nevada Wolf Pack’s Trevor Insley rewrote the record books, hauling in 2,060 receiving yards—the most by any player in a single season at the Division I level.
Trevor Insley (Source: Nevada Athletics)
That figure remains untouched decades later, a stunning benchmark of productivity in an era when run-first offenses were still common. His achievement didn’t occur in a vacuum.
He operated in an aggressive, pass-heavy Nevada system under coach Chris Vargas, one that emphasized volume and vertical stretching of defenses. His 2,060 yards came on a mix of high-volume targets and explosive playmaking, making him the only FBS receiver to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season.
Behind him, a handful of standout seasons have approached his output. Louisiana Tech’s Troy Edwards came closest in 1998 with 1,996 yards, and later talents such as Michael Crabtree and Jerreth Sterns flirted with the high-1,800s and low-1,900s, reminding us how rare true receiving dominance can be at the collegiate level.
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Receiving yards
|Trevor Insley
|Nevada Wolf Pack
|1999
|2,060
|Troy Edwards
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|1998
|1,996
|Michael Crabtree
|Texas Tech Red Raiders
|2007
|1,962
|Jordan White
|Western Michigan Broncos
|2011
|1,911
|Jerreth Sterns
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|2021
|1,902
|Greg Salas
|Hawaii Warriors
|2010
|1,889
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|2020
|1,856
|Alex Van Dyke
|Nevada Wolf Pack
|1995
|1,854
|Terrance Williams
|Baylor Bears
|2012
|1,832
|Trent Taylor
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|2016
|1,803
|J.R. Tolver
|San Diego State Aztecs
|2002
|1,785
|Justin Blackmon
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|2010
|1,782
|Danario Alexander
|Missouri Tigers
|2009
|1,781
|Ja’Marr Chase
|LSU Tigers
|2019
|1,780
|Howard Twilley
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|1965
|1,779
|Freddie Barnes
|Bowling Green Falcons
|2009
|1,770
|Patrick Edwards
|Houston Cougars
|2011
|1,752
|Rashard Higgins
|Colorado State Rams
|2014
|1,750
|Zay Jones
|East Carolina Pirates
|2016
|1,746
|Josh Reed
|LSU Tigers
|2001
|1,740
|Taywan Taylor
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|2016
|1,730
|Brandin Cooks
|Oregon State Beavers
|2013
|1,730
|Amari Cooper
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|2014
|1,727
|Marqise Lee
|USC Trojans
|2012
|1,721
|Davante Adams
|Fresno State Bulldogs
|2013
|1,719