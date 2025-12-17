Kevin Stefanski warned Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns about the big challenge of facing the Buffalo Bills. The head coach admitted that Josh Allen is a very difficult star to defend.

“I think he’s very good at all of it. You know, whether it’s on schedule, the ability to make the throw to every area of the field, whether it’s off schedule to buy time and throw the ball to every area of the field or run. And when he runs, he’s like a fullback out there. So, really no weakness in his game.”

Stefanski also admitted that it won’t be easy for Shedeur to face a defense led by an extraordinary coach like Sean McDermott. It could be the toughest game in his short NFL career for the young quarterback.

What’s next on the schedule for Browns?

After the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on their schedule to close out the season. They no longer have a chance at the playoffs and are actually competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft with a 3-11 record.

Is Shedeur Sanders starting for Browns vs Bills?

Shedeur Sanders is starting for the Cleveland Browns against the Bills, and everything points to him being the QB1 for the rest of the season unless he gets injured. Dillon Gabriel is the backup quarterback after losing the spot due to a concussion.

