Browns HC Kevin Stefanski only needs three words to send Shedeur Sanders a strong message on his performance

Following a disappointing performance in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Shedeur Sanders’ production with an honest, three-word statement.

Sanders wasn’t at his best during the Browns’ 31-3 defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week 15 of the NFL campaign. Finishing the game 18-for-35 for 177 yards and 3 interceptions, it’s safe to say it was one game Shedeur would love to have back. Or not, as it may lay out the blueprint for him to learn from his mistakes.

As the Browns gear up to host the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Stefanski voiced a three-word admission on Sanders’ performances. “Sky’s not falling,” Stefanski told reporters when asked about Sanders, via Browns Zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stefanski explains why Browns aren’t panicking

Though fans would like to see more consistency from Sanders, they are pleased with what he has shown in his rookie year. After all, transitioning from college football to the NFL is never easy—especially for quarterbacks.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Advertisement

All in all, Sanders has been a beacon of hope in a city where it had long been lost. Speaking about his young signal-caller, Stefanski made it clear that growing pains are to be expected.

Advertisement

see also Shedeur Sanders puts Kevin Stefanski, Browns on notice with concise statement

“With young players there’s growing and there’s learning that happens. I don’t care what the position is. So that’s no different for any position, no different for Shedeur versus any other player,” Stefanski commented.

Advertisement

“There’s going to be really good games. There’s going to be games you want back. We’ll learn from those, we’ll grow from those and we’ll be better from those.“

Browns remaining schedule

With three games left on the season, Sanders will get an unsurpassable opportunity to showcase his abilities and prove he can be Cleveland’s franchise quarterback going forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up next, Shedeur and the Browns will go up against the 10–4 Bills. In Week 17, Cleveland will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, hoping to make things interesting in the AFC North. To close out the season, the Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional showdown with only draft-order implications.

SurveyWho should be the Browns' QB1 in 2026? Who should be the Browns' QB1 in 2026? already voted 0 people