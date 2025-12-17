The Kansas City Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to be ready for the start of the 2026 season after the surgical procedure on his left knee that was performed in Dallas. This was confirmed by Rick Burkholder, the team’s Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance.

“Every player is different. Every sport is different. With him, traditionally, he’s going after it so hard and he’s so in tune with what he does that he does it a little quicker. Ballpark on this thing is nine months. Could be a month or two less, a month or two more. You never know what goes on and everybody’s designed differently biomechanically.”

After Mahomes’ injury, many rumors on social media suggested he could miss several Chiefs games next year. However, with this official timeline, Patrick has the possibility of being ready to compete for another Super Bowl.

What is the injury of Patrick Mahomes?

The Chiefs confirmed that Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL and LCL injury in his left knee. Burkholder announced the diagnosis. “The MRI revealed an ACL injury and a lateral collateral ligament injury. Patrick agreed that the would go to Doctor Cooper in Dallas. Everything that he had in this injury was fixable and it was fixed on Monday night by Doctor Cooper. He had no artery damage, no nerve damage, no joint surface damage, no meniscal damage. He already started rehab down in Dallas.”

How long will Patrick Mahomes be out for?

Nine months. That is the estimated recovery time for Patrick Mahomes, although, as Burkholder noted, the individual and the recovery process could make it shorter or, in the worst-case scenario, longer.

