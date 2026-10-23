What happens if Brewers win, tie or lose vs. Rays today in the 2026 MLB World Series Game 1?

As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to host Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field, the stage is set for a high-stakes Fall Classic matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The conclusion of the 2026 MLB season has arrived. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays proved to be the last two teams standing in October, and the World Series will now decide a champion. Milwaukee punches its ticket after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are already looking ahead to next season with expectations centered around Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz.

Anticipation is running high in Milwaukee as the Brewers host Game 1, marking the franchise’s first Fall Classic appearance in 44 years, their first since falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in 1982.

Meanwhile, the Rays are searching for the first World Series title in franchise history. After a dominant campaign from start to finish, Tampa Bay aims to prove its roster is built to pull off one final series victory against the betting favorites.

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What happens if Brewers beat Rays today?

A Game 1 victory would give Milwaukee a 1-0 series lead, instantly shifting the pressure onto Tampa Bay while protecting home-field advantage. It would also validate the pre-series hype surrounding the Brewers as slight favorites to capture the Commissioner’s Trophy.

When you believe in something hard enough…great things can happen#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/1kLOVqE2mS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 23, 2026

A win would also extend Milwaukee’s postseason momentum, stretching its current winning streak to six games after sweeping the final stretch of the League Championship Series.

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What happens if Brewers and Rays tie?

If the Brewers and Rays are tied after nine innings in Game 1, the contest will head into extra innings and continue until one team leads at the end of a full frame, or until Milwaukee, as the home team, pushes across a walk-off run.

Unlike regular-season play, MLB postseason rules do not place an automatic runner on second base to start extra frames. Teams will play traditional extra innings with clean bases until a winner is determined.

What happens if Brewers lose to Rays?

If the Brewers drop Game 1 on home turf, Tampa Bay will steal home-field advantage and take control of the series momentum. For Milwaukee, losing the opener would waste a crucial opportunity to capitalize on an energetic home crowd before the series shifts environments.

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Key takeaways