Steve Sarkisian reveals how to better help Arch Manning after Longhorns’ loss to Sooners in Red River Rivalry

Arch Manning played a key role in the Texas Longhorns’ loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, and Steve Sarkisian knows where he needs to improve his game.

The Texas Longhorns suffered a narrow defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners, and many pointed the finger at Arch Manning after his costly late-game interception. Following the loss in the Red River Rivalry, Steve Sarkisian made it clear that the team cannot rely on Manning alone.

“I thought there was a level of confidence, consistency, and rhythm he was in when he was throwing the ball. We’ve got to continue to run the ball better so it’s not all on his shoulders,” Sarkisian said to the press.

Manning himself revealed during a press conference where he needs to make adjustments to his game: “I gotta win on first and second down to make third down easier. Can’t be loose with the ball.”

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Manning’s performance against the Sooners

Arch Manning had a proper roller-coaster afternoon in Texas’s 27–24 loss to unranked Oklahoma. On paper, his final box score looked plenty productive—he completed 19 of 31 passes (61.3%) for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns, keeping the Longhorns in the fight with big-time throws downfield.

ARCH MANNING THROWS A COSTLY INTERCEPTION WITH 20 SECONDS LEFT!! https://t.co/Hq9o38IUzf — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2026

However, the game turned on two brutal fourth-quarter turnovers. A costly float ball was returned 42 yards for a Sooners pick-six, and with just 19 seconds left in a tied game, another intercepted pass handed Oklahoma the field position needed for a walk-off field goal.

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It was a tale of two halves for Manning, showcasing his high-level talent while proving how thin the margin for error is in high-stakes rivalry matchups.

What’s next for Texas?

The Texas Longhorns are preparing for a three-game homestand at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Up next, they host the Florida Gators on October 17, 2026, followed by a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on October 24, 2026. Finally, they will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on October 31, 2026.

Key takeaways

Steve Sarkisian emphasized that Texas must improve its running game to support Arch Manning.

to support Arch Manning. Arch Manning threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 27–24 loss.

and three touchdowns in a 27–24 loss. Texas will host Florida Gators on October 17 during a three-game homestand.