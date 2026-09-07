NY Giants had reportedly prioritized Odell Beckham Jr. before cutting Darius Slayton

The New York Giants reportedly make Odell Beckham Jr. a priority following the release of Darius Slayton for the 2026-27 NFL season.

The New York Giants decided on Monday, Sept. 7, to release wide receiver Darius Slayton ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season, a move that serves as major news for Odell Beckham Jr. and his playing time.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Slayton was being considered a healthy scratch because the Giants planned to field Beckham. Releasing Slayton provides him with the opportunity to find another team. As expected, Beckham remained the priority.

The Giants kept Beckham on their initial 53-man roster. While the name naturally draws attention, the final preseason game provided a simple football justification: Beckham finished with three catches for 53 yards against the Jets. John Harbaugh noted afterward that he had done enough to earn a spot on an NFL roster. The Giants agreed, keeping a veteran receiver who can still find space and make plays down the field.

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A conviction-driven decision

Nobody expects Beckham to replicate his 2014 form. With Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, and Malachi Fields around him, Beckham does not have to carry the entire passing game. His value lies in the role he can fill when defenses tilt coverage toward the top options. A veteran receiver who knows how to uncover on third down or make a tough catch near the sideline has a place on a roster, even without 100 targets.

Darius Slayton #18 of the New York Giants reacts during the second half.

The Giants kept five receivers on the depth chart. Five is a tight room, meaning every spot had to justify itself. Beckham beat out other options because the staff saw enough in his preseason work to keep him around.

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Despite his release, Slayton made it clear that Beckham remains fit and ready to demonstrate his level in the NFL, adding that his experience can make him a key player in crucial moments.

Beckham “still has juice” to deliver big plays, according to Slayton. “I think he’s shown that,“ Slayton said on ESPN. “He can still play for sure.” The tables turned as Slayton was cut, while Beckham remains with the franchise.