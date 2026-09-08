NY Yankees reportedly could consider RHP Travis MacGregor for roster move

As October approaches, anticipation is building over how the New York Yankees will construct their postseason roster, and reliever Travis MacGregor could be a surprise candidate to make the cut.

The New York Yankees and their fanbase are eagerly awaiting the finalization of the postseason roster. While fans await Aaron Judge’s return, there is also plenty of anticipation surrounding several Triple-A standouts who could earn a late-season call-up.

According to Sara Molnick of Pinstripe Nation, right-hander Travis MacGregor has emerged as a strong candidate to capture one of the final spots on New York’s 40-man roster ahead of the playoffs.

The timing couldn’t be better given the current uncertainty surrounding the Yankees’ rotation. With Clarke Schmidt’s latest injury status hanging in the balance and options like Ryan Weathers, Fernando Cruz, and Angel Chivili unavailable for the stretch run, pitching depth has become a concern.

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That shortage creates a clear opportunity for MacGregor, who has been lights-out with a 0.73 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Space on the roster opened up after Elmer Rodriguez was optioned back to Triple-A following Sunday’s series against the San Diego Padres.

Travis MacGregor #91 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo.

Why MacGregor?

Beyond his microscopic ERA, MacGregor appears to be next in line for a promotion. However, roster rules complicate matters: while pitchers like Brendan Beck and Yerry De Los Santos remain options, both are currently 10 days into the mandatory 15-day waiting period after being optioned, dictating how the Yankees can manipulate their bullpen roster down the stretch.

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Still, the Yankees must tread carefully. MacGregor recently returned from a severe injury, raising fair questions about whether his body can handle the rigor of a late-season pennant chase.

MacGregor’s stats since his return

Despite missing extended time on the injured list, MacGregor has put together dominant numbers in his brief Triple-A stint. Here is a closer look at his performance since returning to the mound:

Games played: 7

ERA: 0.73

Innings pitched: 12.1

Hits: 9

Runs: 2

Bases on Balls: 4

Strikeouts: 13

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