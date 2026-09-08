NY Giants unofficially confirm Malik Nabers’ role during Week 1 vs Cowboys

The New York Giants have all but confirmed what they expect out of Malik Nabers in their Week 1 divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

By releasing Darius Slayton, the New York Giants subtly confirmed Malik Nabers‘ status for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly after, a report on Nabers all but ratified the expectation surrounding the star wide receiver. And with the release of the team’s unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, his return seems imminent.

It was a long wait, with more hiccups than Nabers and the Giants would’ve wished for, but it may finally yield results. At last, the best wideout in East Rutherford, hoping to become the best in the NFL, has hit paydirt and is expected to be back—not just back, but as New York’s WR1.

“Giants‘ unofficial depth chart now lists Malik Nabers and Darnell Mooney as starting wide receivers,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported on X. “[Malachi] Fields behind Nabers and Odell Beckham Jr. behind Mooney.“

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Nabers returns to MetLife Stadium

Although the Cowboys have left Nabers and the Giants guessing about the matchups they will face in the first Sunday night matchup of the 2026 NFL season, it’s clear the Lone Star is gearing up to neutralize Nabers as well as possible. No one really knows what to expect from the star wideout in his first outing after suffering an ACL and meniscus tear in his right knee, but it’s best for Dallas to be cautious.

Malik Nabers at Citi Field in New York City.

The last time the Cowboys faced Nabers was in Week 2 of the previous campaign. Dallas came away with a 40-37 overtime win, but the Giants, and more specifically Nabers, made the Cowboys work for it. The star wide receiver out of LSU finished that game at Jerry World with nine receptions, 167 yards and two touchdowns. That was Nabers’ second-best career outing.

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After several long months working after hours to get back on track, it’s clear Nabers has Dallas in his sights—just like the Cowboys have put the Giants in their crosshairs—and is determined to have another career game to start his third year in the NFL.

What Giants’ depth chart means for Odell

Moving on from Nabers, who is the biggest talking point in New York heading into Sunday night, the G-Men’s unofficial depth chart also raised eyebrows around Odell Beckham Jr.’s role. He’s listed behind Mooney, who is WR2, but it remains to be seen how that translates into his workload and snap percentage.

Unless John Harbaugh and OC Matt Nagy dial up a bunch of 10-personnel plays (Harbaugh is most prone to use 12 personnel with two tight ends), Beckham Jr. may not have much of a role in the slot. Isaiah Likely will be the main slot receiver in New York.

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Beckham Jr. impressed many with his route running in the preseason, but against actual NFL competition in meaningful games, he has yet to show he can get separation when lined up outside the numbers. Judging by New York’s unofficial depth chart, Beckham Jr. will have to make his way up the ranks in the wide receiver order.