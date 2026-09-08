NY Giants still mysterious on RB depth chart order behind Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants will open Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys, with Cam Skattebo listed as their primary running back on the depth chart.

The New York Giants have unofficially confirmed Malik Nabers as their top wide receiver for their 2026 NFL season opener, and many immediately began wondering what would happen in the backfield. ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan revealed that Cam Skattebo will be the RB1, although there is still uncertainty over who will follow him on the depth chart.

“Cam Skattebo listed as the top running back with Tyrone Tracy Jr. OR Najee Harris OR Devin Singletary next,” the insider stated on X. Only a few days remain until the G-Men’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and it remains to be seen what decision John Harbaugh will make regarding the situation.

Najee Harris’ physical condition puts him in good shape for Week 1, although his role remains uncertain. As the days go by, the coaching staff will make a final call on who will serve as Skattebo’s backup in the running game.

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Skattebo’s return to the field

Cam Skattebo’s comeback for the 2026 season has been nothing short of a miracle. The RB saw his breakout rookie year abruptly crushed back in Week 8 of the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

During the second quarter, he suffered a horrifying right ankle injury—a dislocation paired with a fractured fibula and torn ligaments—when his leg got caught awkwardly under a tackle. It was such a painful and devastating blow that he even admitted to contemplating retirement during the early weeks of his brutal rehabilitation.

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What decision will Harbaugh make?

Heading into SNF, John Harbaugh has a versatile toolbelt to complement Cam Skattebo in the backfield, with each RB2 candidate offering a distinct flavor for the Giants’ offense. Tyrone Tracy Jr. brings explosive dual-threat ability as a former wide receiver, giving Harbaugh a dynamic passing-down weapon who can stretch the defense in space.

Najee Harris gives the offense a bruising 240-pound power runner built for short-yardage and goal-line situations, fitting Harbaugh’s preference for heavy, physical backs. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary serves as the steady veteran who knows the system inside out, offering high-level pass protection and dependable baseline execution.

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Any of these three options appear to be efficient and more than capable for Harbaugh. Depending on how the game against America’s Team unfolds, Giants’ coaching staff, alongside Matt Nagy, will make the final decision.