The longest field goals ever made in college football: Record-breaking boots

College football has always embraced its daredevils, but few moments feel as electric as the split-second when a kicker lines up a long attempt. In those quiet beats before impact, the stadium holds its breath, waiting to see if distance can bend to will.

Some kicks rise beyond routine, turning a simple swing of the leg into something closer to folklore. They sail past what coaches expect, past what physics should allow and suddenly reshape the boundaries of what young specialists imagine possible.

These record-breaking boots didn’t just clear uprights; they carved their place in a sport defined by boldness. Each historic strike carries a story of timing, nerve and ambition—echoes of afternoons when a single kick rewrote the limits of NCAAF.

What is the longest field goal ever made in the NCAAF?

On October 16, 1976, under overcast skies in Abilene, Texas, Swedish-born kicker Ove Johansson lined up a field goal that would echo through history. With a strong 17 mph tailwind, he booted a 69-yard attempt for Abilene Christian University, a mark that remains the longest successful field goal in any level of organized football.

Ove Johansson (Source: NCAAF)

He wasn’t bluffing when he warmed up: earlier in the day, he nailed two 70-yarders during his pregame routine, a telling sign that his leg was primed for something special. The officiating crew even claimed afterward that his historic kick “would’ve been good from 75 yards”.

His story is as human as it is legendary. He had barely played college football — this was his only season — having switched from soccer after arriving in the United States. The conditions, his sheer power and a dash of audacity aligned that day. The result: a kick that broke records, quieted doubters and has rarely been matched since.

