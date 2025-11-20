Trending topics:
The longest field goals ever made in college football: Record-breaking boots

In a sport built on inches, a few field goals stretched the game into something bolder—moments where a single swing rewrote the limits of college football.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Hunter Lawrence #15 of the Texas Longhorns in 2009.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesHunter Lawrence #15 of the Texas Longhorns in 2009.

College football has always embraced its daredevils, but few moments feel as electric as the split-second when a kicker lines up a long attempt. In those quiet beats before impact, the stadium holds its breath, waiting to see if distance can bend to will.

Some kicks rise beyond routine, turning a simple swing of the leg into something closer to folklore. They sail past what coaches expect, past what physics should allow and suddenly reshape the boundaries of what young specialists imagine possible.

These record-breaking boots didn’t just clear uprights; they carved their place in a sport defined by boldness. Each historic strike carries a story of timing, nerve and ambition—echoes of afternoons when a single kick rewrote the limits of NCAAF.

What is the longest field goal ever made in the NCAAF?

On October 16, 1976, under overcast skies in Abilene, Texas, Swedish-born kicker Ove Johansson lined up a field goal that would echo through history. With a strong 17 mph tailwind, he booted a 69-yard attempt for Abilene Christian University, a mark that remains the longest successful field goal in any level of organized football.

Ove Johansson (Source: NCAAF)

Ove Johansson (Source: NCAAF)

He wasn’t bluffing when he warmed up: earlier in the day, he nailed two 70-yarders during his pregame routine, a telling sign that his leg was primed for something special. The officiating crew even claimed afterward that his historic kick “would’ve been good from 75 yards”.

His story is as human as it is legendary. He had barely played college football — this was his only season — having switched from soccer after arriving in the United States. The conditions, his sheer power and a dash of audacity aligned that day. The result: a kick that broke records, quieted doubters and has rarely been matched since.

DistanceKickerSchoolYear
69 yardsOve JohanssonAbilene Christian1976
67 yardsTom OdleFort Hays State1988
67 yardsJoe WilliamsWichita State1978
67 yardsSteve LittleArkansas1977
67 yardsRussell ErxlebenTexas1977
65 yardsMartín GramaticaKansas State1998
65 yardsTony FranklinTexas A&M1976
64 yardsMaddux TrujilloTemple2024
64 yardsGarrett LindholmTarleton State2009
64 yardsJose MartinezUTEP2008
64 yardsRussell ErxlebenTexas1977
64 yardsTony FranklinTexas A&M1976
63 yardsCasey BednarskiMinnesota State2017
63 yardsBill GramaticaSouth Florida2000
63 yardsTim FoleyGeorgia Southern1987
63 yardsScott RoperArkansas State1987
63 yardsMorten AndersenMichigan State1981
63 yardsClark KembleColorado State1975
63 yardsJoe DurenArkansas State1974
62 yardsJonathan GaribayTexas Tech2021
62 yardsAntonio ZitaTennessee State2020
62 yardsZach HintzeWisconsin2019
62 yardsMatthew AvenClaremont-M-S2013
62 yardsEddy CarmonaHarding2011
62 yardsBilly CundiffDrake2000
62 yardsTerence KitchensTexas A&M1999
62 yardsDoc ProctorFerris State1999
62 yardsJason HansonWashington State1991
62 yardsJohn DiettrichBall State1986
(Source: ESPN and Sports Illustrated)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
