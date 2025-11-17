Quarterbacks with the most passing touchdowns in a single season: The masters of the end zone

The NFL record book is a chronicle of individual achievement, but few marks shine as brightly as the single-season passing touchdown record. This statistic transcends mere yardage, representing the ultimate offensive mastery.

The history of this elite benchmark is a captivating tale of evolving offenses and technological advancements that have repeatedly shifted the league’s ceiling; from the postwar era’s modest totals to the aerial explosions of the 21st century.

Only a select few quarterbacks have ever touched this summit. Their historic campaigns were not just dominant; they were transformative. It’s the story of the gridiron legends whose focus and flawless execution cemented their status…

Peyton Manning – 55 TDs | 2013 season

Peyton Manning (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When the curtains closed on the 2013 season, what Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos had accomplished wasn’t just a record: it was a statement of dominance that would echo for years.

Manning, the “Sheriff” with a supercomputer’s mind, orchestrated an offensive symphony that shattered every existing mark. He tossed an astonishing 55 passing touchdowns, leaving his own previous record and Tom Brady’s tally far behind.

The fact that this record remains firmly intact a decade later is a profound testament to the perfection of that execution. It was the season where he proved that experience and intellect could dominate the league in a way never before seen.

Patrick Mahomes – 50 TDs | 2018 season

Patrick Mahomes (Source: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes‘ 2018 campaign was the violent, spectacular, and absolutely unforgettable emergence of the next-generation quarterback. In just his second year in the league and first as a full-time starter, he took center stage with an audacity and arm strength that defied physics.

With 50 aerial scores, the young Kansas City Chiefs prodigy joined the exclusive 50-touchdown club. His season wasn’t just productive; it was electrifying, signaling the start of an era where the impossible became routine.

Tom Brady – 50 TDs | 2007 season

Tom Brady (Source: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Before the modern era of inflated aerial offenses, there was Tom Brady‘s 2007 season. This year was the pinnacle of the New England Patriots‘ relentless efficiency. He not only threw for 50 touchdowns, he did so while leading a team that came within one play of going completely undefeated.

The description of the QB in 2007 is that of an offensive tyrant who executed the game plan with a chilling composure and precision that intimidated opponents. This season established the modern standard for what it means to be an elite quarterback.

Peyton Manning – 49 TDs | 2004 season

Peyton Manning (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

To fully appreciate Manning’s greatness, we must rewind to 2004, when the “Sheriff” still wore the uniform of the Indianapolis Colts. In that season, He absolutely crushed a record that had stood untouched for two decades: Dan Marino’s.

His 49 touchdown passes were the standard-bearer for the NFL’s transition into a pass-happy league. He didn’t just have to be good, he had to be better than the 1984 legend. It was the season that confirmed him as the intellectual master of the game.

Aaron Rodgers – 48 TDs | 2020 season

Aaron Rodgers (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers‘ 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers is a spectacular anomaly. In a year marked by empty stadiums, he found a surgical focus for his game. His 48 touchdown passes, which earned him the MVP award, came with an absolutely stunning low number of interceptions (only 5).

This speaks to a quarterback in absolute control. His 2020 was a demonstration of the art of execution; a master who, without the distraction of the crowd, painted his masterpiece with the greatest precision of his life.

Dan Marino – 48 TDs | 1984 season

Dan Marino (Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame)

Dan Marino‘s 1984 season with the Miami Dolphins is the most ahead-of-its-time individual performance in NFL history. In an era dominated by ground offenses, he hurled an unheard-of 48 scoring passes. The sheer magnitude of this record is that it stood as the gold standard for 20 years.

He didn’t just throw the ball; he unleashed an aerial whirlwind that forced the league to reconsider its defensive rules. He is the prime example of a legend who was so far ahead of his time that his mark survived an entire generation of quarterbacks.

Drew Brees – 46 TDs | 2011 season

Drew Brees (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Drew Brees‘ 2011 season was a masterclass proving that size doesn’t matter, but precision, anticipation, and an unrelenting work ethic do. While leading the New Orleans Saints, he not only tossed 46 touchdowns, he also set the single-season passing yards record (later surpassed by himself and others).

This season encapsulates his identity: an elite quarterback operating with near-robotic accuracy. His 2011 was a demonstration of the maximum efficiency, proving that positional intelligence could be just as lethal as the strongest arm.

Aaron Rodgers – 45 TDs | 2011 season

Aaron Rodgers (Source: NFL via Getty Images)

If Aaron Rodgers‘ 2020 season was a concert of precision, his 2011 campaign was a torrent of statistical perfection. He not only threw for 45 touchdowns, he did so establishing a league mark that still stands as the best passer rating in NFL history (122.5). This year was a demonstration of total control over the offensive ecosystem, a masterclass in how to maximize production while minimizing risk.

Dan Marino – 44 TDs | 1986 season

Dan Marino (Source: NFL)

After the 48-touchdown season of 1984, the world wondered if Dan Marino could replicate his miracle. In 1986, the “Wizard of Pittsburgh” demonstrated his dominance was no fluke, throwing 44 aerial scores—a figure only surpassed by his own mark two years earlier.

The narrative of 1986 is about the implacability. In an era where defenders were physically and legally more aggressive with receivers, he kept throwing high-risk passes. This season reaffirmed the terror that his fast arm instilled.

Joe Burrow – 43 TDs | 2024 season

Joe Burrow (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow‘s 2024 season was not only a statistical feat, but a narrative victory over adversity. After losing the last seven games of 2023 to a serious wrist injury, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback returned with renewed fury and precision. His 43 passing touchdowns, a franchise record, placed him back in the elite conversation.

He not only healed; he improved, demonstrating a capacity to read deep defenses and execute the attack system with a coolness and volume that cemented him as one of the most productive quarterbacks of the new guard.

Tom Brady – 43 TDs | 2021 season

Tom Brady (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Tom Brady‘s narrative were a book, the 2021 chapter would be the most audacious about longevity. At the incredible age of 44, he not only remained relevant but threw for 43 touchdowns, the most in the entire NFL that season, and the second highest of his own career.

This record is the most touchdowns in a season for a quarterback over 40 years old, a milestone that directly challenges the biology of the sport. He wasn’t playing against the rival defense; he was playing against the clock of age, and in 2021, he proved that time was still on his side.

Drew Brees – 43 TDs | 2012 season

Drew Brees (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Following his historic 2011 campaign, Drew Brees‘ 2012 season was a remarkable display of sustained, elite production. He logged his second consecutive season of 40-plus touchdowns, finishing with 43 passing scores. He broke Johnny Unitas’s legendary record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (a streak that ultimately reached 54 games).

Baker Mayfield – 41 TDs | 2024 season

Baker Mayfield (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield‘s 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t just productive; it was a career-defining performance that elevated him into rarefied air. His 41 passing touchdowns propelled the Buccaneers offense to historic output.

This narrative focuses on the remarkable leap in efficiency and precision. The description here is that of a fiery competitor who finally maximized his talent, demonstrating that he could operate a complex offense with surgical precision, sparking a franchise rebirth and validating the decision to invest in him.

Lamar Jackson – 41 TDs | 2024 season

Lamar Jackson (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson‘s 2024 season was the year the Baltimore Ravens star truly transcended the “dual-threat” label by becoming an unmistakable aerial assassin. While his rushing ability remained elite (logging over 900 rushing yards), his 41 passing touchdowns marked a career high.

His 41 TDs were the statistical proof that he could maintain his devastating rushing threat while simultaneously executing a vertical passing game with near-perfect control and accuracy.

Patrick Mahomes – 41 TDs | 2022 season

Patrick Mahomes (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes‘ 2022 season was arguably his most significant achievement in demonstrating adaptability and leadership. Following the high-profile trade of star receiver Tyreek Hill, his answer was a dominant, MVP-winning campaign featuring 41 passing touchdowns. He proved he didn’t need one superstar; he was the superstar, the offensive epicenter that made the entire system hum.

Matthew Stafford – 41 TDs | 2021 season

Matthew Stafford (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford‘s 2021 season, his first with the Los Angeles Rams, was a narrative of instant gratification and destiny fulfilled. The change of scenery under Sean McVay’s offense led to a career year defined by his 41 passing touchdowns. The central theme is the leveraging of untapped potential in a new, high-powered system. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl title, making his 41 TDs the engine of a championship run.

Matthew Stafford – 41 TDs | 2011 season

Matthew Stafford (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford’s 2011 season with the Detroit Lions was a powerful statement that temporarily shed the franchise’s legacy of futility. Stafford, in his third year, finally stayed healthy and uncorked a massive 41-touchdown season.

The connection with Calvin “Megatron” Johnson was explosive. It was a raw, high-risk, high-reward approach that delivered staggering results, proving he had the arm talent to compete with the league’s elite scorers.

Kurt Warner – 41 TDs | 1999 season

Kurt Warner (Source: Elsa Hasch /Allsport)

Kurt Warner‘s 1999 season with the St. Louis Rams is one of the NFL’s most compelling underdog stories. Starting the season as an unknown backup, he exploded onto the scene, throwing 41 passing touchdowns in his first full year as a starter.

His performance was the catalyst for an offensive revolution, proving that a meticulously designed passing system, executed by a quick-thinking quarterback, could win a Super Bowl and produce statistical milestones previously thought impossible.

Tom Brady – 40 TDs | 2020 season

Tom Brady (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43, the question wasn’t if he could still play, but if he could adapt to a new, aggressive offense. His answer came in the form of 40 passing touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first season outside of New England.

This season is the ultimate testament to his intellectual dominance and commitment to winning. His 40 TDs were a stunning statistical renaissance, proving that his methodology and anticipation were enough to generate elite scoring volume.

Russell Wilson – 40 TDs | 2020 season

Russell Wilson (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson‘s 2020 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks was marked by an explosive start that saw him on pace to obliterate the record books. His final tally of 40 passing touchdowns represented the absolute peak of his production and efficiency in Seattle.

This season perfectly captures the “Let Russ Cook” movement. He proved he could transition from being a ‘game manager’ to an elite volume scorer, relying on spectacular, tight-window throws that few others could attempt, let alone complete for scores.