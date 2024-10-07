Vanderbilt, Arkansas get surprising punishments after historic wins over Alabama and Tennessee

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks received surprising punishments after their historic wins over Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers, respectively.

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off historic upset wins on their last college football outings. The Commodores and ‘Backs took down two of the top programs in the nation. After their epic takedown of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers, both universities received considerable sanctions.

Vanderbilt knocked down No.1 Alabama. Bama is now on the seventh spot and their SEC aspirations have been affected massively by the Commodores’ shocking triumph.

Vandy’s fanbase erupted as the final 40-35 score was confirmed. Fans stormed the field in pure jubilation, tearing down the goalposts, which were eventually thrown into the Cumberland River. The events of October 5th will go down in the university’s history books, though it came with a cost. A price to pay for making history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though field-storms have become somewhat traditional in college football, they are not allowed and they result in fines and sanctions. As for their celebrations against Alabama, Vanderbilt University was fined $100,000 for the field storming on Saturday. Should the Commodores make history on October 26th when they host the Texas Longhorns, students and fans should be reminded that, per SEC rules, the next offense will result in a $250,000 fine.

Diego Pavia #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrates after an overtime victory over Virginia Tech Hokies at FirstBank Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Razorbacks are fined for field-storm after win over Vols

Arkansas took down No.4 Tennessee with a final score of 19-14. The upset win in Week 6 of the NCAA season has caused the Volunteers to tumble to eighth place in the rankings. Though the Razorbacks have had more success in the SEC than their fellow history-makers Commodores, the victory over a Top-5 ranked opponent called for unhinged celebrations. However, Arkansas was not exempt from the SEC economical fine.

Advertisement

see also Buffaloes' Deion Sanders sends strong message to Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia after win over Alabama

“The Southeastern Conference announced today that Vanderbilt University and the University of Arkansas will be fined for violations of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football games on October 5,” the conference announced in a statement, via AthlonSports.

Advertisement

The Razorbacks will be back in action on October 19th when they take on the LSU Tigers. On the other hand, the Commodores will get straight back to business as they will visit the Kentucky Wildcats next Saturday.