Vanderbilt HC makes major revelation on preparing for Texas QBs Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning

No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores under head coach Clark Lea are no strangers to shocking the world. Ahead of a crucial matchup with No. 5 Texas Longhorns, the Commodores are taking every precaution neccesary on their gameplanning. Lea even revealed how the team is preparing for the Horns quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

The Commodores are gearing up for a pivotal test with the Longhorns. Clark Lea knows Texas will come out ready to play, looking to mend their mistakes from the past weekend when their unbeaten record was snapped by Georgia. Although, the extended College Football Playoffs mean the loss isn’t catastrophic for the Horns, it still lingers and will lit a fire under them.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, has cracked a spot in the AP Top-25 after a 24-14 victory over Ball State. The Commodores enter the game on a three-game win streak and will look to deliver Texas their second collapse in consecutive weeks. Vanderbilt (5-2, 2-1 conf.) can move past Texas (6-1, 2-1 conf.) in the SEC standings with an upset win in Nashville.

However, Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea is aware of the uphill battle this game will be and made a major admission on how they prepare for the Longhorns’ Ewers and Manning: “I believe that this is a system on offense that doesn’t change dramatically with respect to who’s taking the snaps. So, we’re preparing to defend the system. Obviously, both quarterbacks have played so I wouldn’t be surprised to see both. They got injury history there and you just never know.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

“There are subtly differences in the way, the style, of the two guys,” Lea said, via On3. “Both are very talented and both have represented themselves very well. Certainly, we’re watching both and we’re talking about both, and we’re away of both but I think the offense is the offense. I don’t think it’s going to change too dramatically, no matter who’s out there.”

Lea speaks on chance to make playoffs

The win over Alabama completely changed the story of Vanderbilt‘s season. The Commodores shocked the world with an upset over No. 1 Bama, andwhile many didn’t think much of it, Vandy has proven it was not a fluke by building on that victory with three consecutive wins.

The SEC has no shortage of 2-1 teams in league play; to be precise, 14 out of 16 teams have two wins and a loss. The only unbeaten SEC teams face each other this weekend (LSU and Texas A&M), so the SEC Championship game is still within reach for the Commodores. In the blink of an eye, Vanderbilt has become a true candidate in the NCAA, yet Lea does not want the team to get ahead of themselves.

“With respect to the potential of what this year could come to, is the understanding that we’re going to have to play really well from here to the finish line have a chance at the postseason. So we’re not getting ahead of our skis,” Lea said, via The Tennessean. “The biggest message I have for our team is, we’re learning how to win, and now we’re learning how to play big game after big game after big game. And when you’re in this position, there is no game that is insignificant.”

When was Vanderbilt last ranked?

After the win over Ball State and as the team is currently in a three-game win streak, Vanderbilt made the AP Poll ranking, being named the 25th best program in the nation after week 8. The Commodores last made an in-season ranking in 2008. So this year’s feat snapped a 16-year drought. However, the Commodores did make the end of season Top-25 ranking in 2012 and 2013 after wins in Bowl games.