NCAAF players with the most playoff appearances: Who holds the record in college football?

In the college football playoff era, reaching the postseason is rare. Doing it repeatedly is even harder. Only a handful of players have managed to extend their careers deep into December and January year after year.

Those repeated appearances often came within dominant programs, where roster depth, coaching stability and timing aligned. For certain players, playoff runs became almost routine, blurring the line between opportunity and legacy.

As the playoff format evolved, so did the records. Some names and teams rose quietly through consistency rather than stardom, leaving statistical marks that still shape how postseason success is measured in the NCAAF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which player holds the record for most playoff appearances?

Unlike team totals, which are tracked officially, individual CFP playoff appearances per player aren’t published as a formal NCAA record, so there isn’t a single documented leaderboard naming one player above all others from CFP’s start in 2014.

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021 (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, the landscape of the modern playoff makes it clear how the most appearances happen: players from programs that consistently reach the CFP, like Mac Jones, Najee Harris (Alabama)or Justin Fields (Ohio State), naturally accumulate the most postseason games.

Advertisement

These three players have each logged three playoff appearances, placing them among the stars with the most experience at this stage. Several factors come into play when shaping this ranking, including team dominance and player longevity.

Advertisement

Which team has had the most playoff appearances?

In the history of the College Football Playoff, first held in 2014, no program has reached the postseason more consistently than the Alabama Crimson Tide. Through the 2025 season, Alabama leads with nine CFP appearances, more than any other school in the modern playoff era.

The Alabama Crimson Tide in 2014 (Source: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

That dominance reflects both sustained success on the field and frequent contention in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide have appeared in the CFP in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2025, giving the program a clear edge in playoff history.

In those trips, Alabama has played 14 CFP games total and captured three national championships. Behind them, programs like Clemson and Ohio State each boast seven playoff appearances, tying them for second-most all-time. Georgia and Oklahoma are also notable, with five appearances apiece during the CFP era.

Advertisement

Alabama’s place at the top reflects not just frequency of entry but also longevity; in a system where the best teams return year after year, consistent contenders accumulate postseason history and the Tide have done that more than any other school since the CFP’s inception.