What happens if BYU wins, ties or loses vs Texas Tech today in 2025 Big 12 Championship Game?

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will host the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they face off to determine the new Big 12 Champion. Undoubtedly, one of the most exciting matchups of the college football weekend.

Kalani Sitaki’s team finished the regular season with an impressive 11–1 record, capped off by a resounding 41–21 victory over UCF in its most recent game. Momentum will be key in this pivotal showdown in Arlington.

On the other hand, the Red Raiders have been a pleasant surprise this NCAAF season, also finishing with a strong 11–1 record, highlighted by a dominant 49–0 win over West Virginia in their most recent game.

What happens if BYU beats Texas Tech?

If BYU beats Texas Tech, the Cougars will win the Big 12 Conference title, a major accomplishment in their first year in the conference. The victory would also guarantee them a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff as a conference champion.

While this program currently boasts 23 conference titles, this would be the first time in history that the Cougars could be crowned Big 12 champions, marking a major milestone for the program.

What happens if BYU and Texas Tech tie in regulation?

If BYU and Texas Tech finish the Big 12 Championship Game tied at the end of regulation, the game will immediately proceed to overtime to determine a winner. College football rules do not allow for tie games and mandate the use of the NCAA overtime procedure until one team has a higher score than the other after an equal number of possessions.

What happens if the Cougars lose to the Red Raiders?

If the BYU Cougars lose to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, they would not win the Big 12 title and would therefore not secure the automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff that goes to the conference champion. They would likely be eliminated from playoff contention entirely.