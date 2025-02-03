Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes reveals favorite college stadium he played in apart from Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes is just days away from playing in another Super Bowl, once again wearing the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of this big event, the QB reflected on his time in college football and revealed his favorite stadium to play in, excluding, of course, Texas Tech‘s home field.

The rivalry between the Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns is nothing new. Mahomes had the chance to face them once during his time in the NCAAF, which is why he chose the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the venue where he would return to play.

Perhaps his choice wasn’t as much about the comfort of the field for his game, but rather the challenge of playing in a hostile environment. As we all know, the rivalry between Longhorns and Texas Tech fans isn’t exactly friendly.

Undoubtedly, for Mahomes, playing in such high-pressure games in front of a crowd that makes its presence felt every moment, shaped him into the quarterback with the kind of personality needed to make the jump to the NFL and prove his mettle at every turn.

Mahomes’ time at Texas Tech

Mahomes’ arrival to the NFL wasn’t by chance; his outstanding performances at Texas Tech caught the attention of many. Two years at the university were enough for the Chiefs, in need of a quarterback, to select him with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

His time with the Red Raiders was highly successful, especially during his sophomore year. Mahomes recorded ten games with over 350 passing yards, including four games surpassing 400 yards, leading his team to a positive record of seven wins and six losses. In the 2015 season, he led the Big 12 Conference with 364 pass completions on 573 attempts for 4,653 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

At the beginning of 2017, Patrick Mahomes announced that he would forgo his last year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft. The rest, as they say, is history.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona.

What’s next for Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes once again aims to make history in football, and he is just one game away from doing so. Next Sunday, February 9th, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and if they claim the championship, Andy Reid’s team will become the first to win three consecutive titles since the inception of the event.

New Orleans is slowly getting ready to host this grand event, which will take place at the modern Caesars Stadium, home of the Saints. Both the Chiefs and Eagles will be fighting for the Vince Lombardi Trophy after a hard-fought season.