The NCAAF season is coming to an end for some programs, and with it, many players are making decisions about what’s next for them in the coming year. One of those players is Jaxson Dart, the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels, who has already informed Lane Kiffin and his teammates of his decision for the upcoming season.

While some have chosen to stay with the same program, others have opted for the transfer portal to make a change. Dart, on his part, has announced that his decision is to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and finally make the leap to the league.

In a heartfelt and lengthy statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, @JaxsonDart, who will go down in Rebels history after a successful campaign, made it clear what the program meant to him and expressed his gratitude not only to the fans but to the entire Ole Miss community.

“To Rebel Nation, words cannot express the depth of my feelings and emotions in this moment… but “thank you” seems like the right place to start,” Dart stated. “Thank you for the love and support that y’all have showed me at Ole Miss. Who would have known that a kid who grew up in Utah would find his way to the great state of Mississippi in order to fulfill his college gridiron dreams. I really and truly came of age at this great University, thank you.”

@JaxsonDart

Dart’s farewell as the starting quarterback for Lane Kiffin’s team will come on January 2nd, when they face Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game will take place at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium, EverBank Stadium.

Dart’s gratitude towards his HC, coaching staff, and teammates

Dart’s time at Mississippi was highly successful, and for this reason, the talented quarterback also made sure to express his gratitude in his statement to everyone who supported him during his time with the program.

“To my teammates- you are my brothers forever! I will never forget you and I will be rooting for you endlessly,” Dart wrote. “You were what made all of this so special. Being by your side as your friend and teammate has changed me for the better. Thank you.”

“To Coach Kiffin, Coach Weis, and the entire Coaching Staff, thank you for pouring into me,” Dart continued. “For pushing me…for caring about me beyond the white lines. Y’all made me a better player and a better man. I love and appreciate y’all more than you’ll ever know.”

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin vistits with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during pre game warm ups prior to NCAA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.

Dart’s impressive numbers at Mississippi

Dart’s departure to the NFL will undoubtedly leave a difficult void to fill, given the extraordinary numbers he posted during his time with the program. The Utah-born arrived at Ole Miss in 2022 from USC, and without a doubt, he made a lasting impact during his time there.

Last season, the QB passed for 3,875 yards, with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Rebels to a 9-3 record and a No. 14 national ranking. Dart has also etched his name in Ole Miss football history, surpassing Eli Manning in passing yards and becoming the winningest quarterback in the school’s history.

Finally, in his statement, he left a message for the Ole Miss community: “To the Ole Miss community, I did everything in my power to make y’all proud as a person and player. I can say with absolute certainty, that I gave it everything I had, to bring you wins, success, and excitement. I will never, ever forget your love and support. Thank you.”