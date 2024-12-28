Where to watch BYU vs Colorado live for free in the USA: 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl

BYU and Colorado face each other in what will be the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The BYU Cougars will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl, with the Cougars coming into the game as 4-point underdogs. The matchup features an over/under total set at 54.5 points, promising an exciting showdown between two high-energy teams.

Colorado are coming off a dominant 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive prowess. BYU, on the other hand, enters the game fresh off a 30-18 victory against the Houston Cougars.

When will the BYU vs Colorado match be played?

BYU play against Colorado this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Alamo Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Sav ell Smalls – IMAGO / Newscom World

BYU vs Colorado: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch BYU vs Colorado in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between BYU and Colorado live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.