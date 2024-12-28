NFL News: Patriots' Jerod Mayo addresses controversial decision to start Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots are enduring a challenging NFL season, officially eliminated from playoff contention and struggling to produce positive results. Their latest setback, a crushing 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, has sparked widespread criticism, particularly aimed at head coach Jerod Mayo. One of the most contentious decisions was starting Rhamondre Stevenson over Antonio Gibson at running back.

Gibson was initially slated to take on starting duties, as Mayo confirmed during a pregame radio interview. However, in a last-minute switch, Stevenson reclaimed the RB1 role. When questioned about the sudden change, Mayo responded curtly, “That was just a coach’s decision,” via Patriots.com. Pressed further, he doubled down, saying, “I understand your question. Look, it’s a coach’s decision. So I’ll leave it at that.”

Stevenson’s benching had reportedly been tied to ball security concerns, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noting that the running back had fumbled the football seven times prior to Saturday’s game against the Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibson, who joined the Patriots after four seasons with the Washington Commanders, has a track record as a 1,000-yard rusher, achieving the milestone in 2021. Similarly, Stevenson surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2022, making the competition for the starting role a point of debate.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Advertisement

The decline of the New England Patriots: from dynasty to disarray

For two decades, the New England Patriots set the gold standard in the NFL. With Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick crafting game plans as one of the most brilliant minds in football history, the team secured six Super Bowl titles, numerous playoff berths, and a near-mythical reputation. Yet, the 2023 season serves as a stark reminder of how far they’ve fallen from their glory days.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jared Goff loses key receiver ahead of Lions showdown with 49ers at Levi’s Stadium

From dynasty to disappointment

The Patriots weren’t just winners—they were the epitome of sustained excellence. Between 2001 and 2019, they dominated the AFC East and consistently controlled their playoff destiny. The Brady-Belichick duo excelled not just because of individual talent but because of their unmatched ability to adapt and find ways to win, even with rosters that weren’t always the most star-studded.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2024 and the Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory: irrelevant in the postseason picture and grappling with glaring deficiencies across the board. Their offense has been among the league’s least effective, while a once-reliable defense struggles to compensate for a team in decline.

The post-Brady void

Tom Brady’s departure following the 2019 season marked the end of an era—and exposed a critical vulnerability: the lack of a solid succession plan. Since then, the Patriots have been in search of consistency at quarterback. Cam Newton failed to fill the void, and while Mac Jones showed promise in his rookie season, his development appears to have stalled this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Patriots navigate this difficult chapter, the question remains: Can the franchise rebuild and return to prominence, or is their reign of dominance officially a thing of the past?