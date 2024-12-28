Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals achieved an incredible 30-24 victory over the Denver Broncos to keep their playoff hopes alive. Although they need a lot of help to secure a spot, the first goal has been accomplished. They head into the final game still in the hunt.

A month ago, this seemed like an almost impossible scenario for Zac Taylor’s team. However, the Bengals will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers with the feeling that anything is possible.

If the ‘miraculous’ combination of results happens in Week 18, Burrow and the Bengals could become a dark horse in the playoffs. In fact, for many experts, they could be a headache for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a hypothetical Divisional Round.

Does Bengals have a chance to make the playoffs?

If the Bengals want to clinch a spot in the playoffs, Cincinnati must beat Pittsburgh and hope that the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Additionally, the Colts and the Dolphins must lose one of their remaining games. Joe Burrow thinks that, as long as there is hope, they have to believe.

“We found our way back into it (race for the playoffs). We still need a little help, but, all we can do now is go control what we can control and try to get a big win next week. Crazier things have happened. I’m just trying to stay calm. Put my mindset in the right place to go and do it again. We know we can hang with anybody. We’ve proven that this year.”

