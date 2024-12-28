Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins’ playoff hopes stay alive with Joe Burrow’s help, but the path remains tough

The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the playoff hunt, but the path is a must win against two teams and it won’t be easy. At least they have Joe Burrow to thank for lending a helping hand.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the race for the 2024 NFL playoffs, thanks to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ victory over the Broncos. That game’s outcome keeps the postseason door open for the Fins, but they must win and rely on the results of other key matchups.

For the Dolphins to secure a playoff spot, several things need to happen. First, they must win their final two regular-season games against the Browns and Jets, both on the road. At the same time, they need favorable outcomes from the Colts and Chiefs.

Miami will need the Colts to lose at least one of their remaining two games against the Giants and Jaguars, both teams capable of pulling off an upset. Additionally, the Chiefs must defeat the Broncos for the Dolphins to stay in contention.

Advertisement
Miami Dolphins

Chop Robinson #44 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after sacking Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Joe Burrow sends clear message and warning about Bengals after win against Broncos
NFL

Joe Burrow sends clear message and warning about Bengals after win against Broncos

NFL News: Patriots' Jerod Mayo addresses controversial decision to start Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers
NFL

NFL News: Patriots' Jerod Mayo addresses controversial decision to start Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers

Lionel Messi's new Argentine teammate? Inter Miami reportedly negotiating for La Liga winger
Soccer

Lionel Messi's new Argentine teammate? Inter Miami reportedly negotiating for La Liga winger

NFL News: Chiefs legend offers to cover Kelce's penalty for touchdown celebration against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs legend offers to cover Kelce's penalty for touchdown celebration against Steelers

Better Collective Logo