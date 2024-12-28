NFL News: Dolphins’ playoff hopes stay alive with Joe Burrow’s help, but the path remains tough

The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the race for the 2024 NFL playoffs, thanks to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ victory over the Broncos. That game’s outcome keeps the postseason door open for the Fins, but they must win and rely on the results of other key matchups.

For the Dolphins to secure a playoff spot, several things need to happen. First, they must win their final two regular-season games against the Browns and Jets, both on the road. At the same time, they need favorable outcomes from the Colts and Chiefs.

Miami will need the Colts to lose at least one of their remaining two games against the Giants and Jaguars, both teams capable of pulling off an upset. Additionally, the Chiefs must defeat the Broncos for the Dolphins to stay in contention.

Chop Robinson #44 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after sacking Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

