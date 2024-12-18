The Colorado Buffaloes‘ campaign this season in the NCAAF has been outstanding, with some of their players projected to enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are headed for the league, and that’s why their HC, Deion Sanders, is already thinking about building the roster for next season.

The recent addition of Julian Lewis through the transfer portal will give a boost to a team that aims not only to match this year’s performance but also to surpass it. However, Lewis’ starting role is not guaranteed, as the arrival of another quarterback at Colorado has been confirmed.

According to College Football journalist Pete Nakos via his X (formerly Twitter) account, quarterback Kaidon Salter has committed to joining the Buffaloes next season.

“Deion Sanders’ QB room in 2025: Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Top-50 recruit Julian Lewis,” Nakos stated via @PeteNakos_

UTEP vs Liberty University SEP 14 September 14, 2024: Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) pitches the ball during the NCAA football game between the UTEP Miners and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA.

Both quarterbacks have the backing of Deion Sanders to join the program, as Shedeur has set a high standard for the position. The Buffaloes are expected to face no surprises in this department.

Coach Prime makes something clear about Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis had initially agreed to join USC, but ultimately chose to join Deion Sanders’ program with the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime himself expressed his satisfaction with the arrival of the talented QB for the upcoming year.

“I think smart coaches at this level understand what has worked for them, and they try their best to replicate that,” Sanders said. “Shedeur’s worked really well for us. He has a wonderful father in his life. Father has always been there. Father just knows the game and a father that’s hands on. I saw a lot of similarities in the way Julian’s life has been structured, speaking to his father multitude of times, understanding how he came up, what he wants out of life, what he wants out of the game, and from the game, and what he gives to the game. The similarities are unbelievable.”

Sanders also added: “…He’s everything that we desire in a quarterback. He’s smart, he could throw, make, every throw. He has pocket awareness, pocket presence. He is a darn leader, but most of all, he’s a winner. People forget that category when you look at the quarterback. Are they winners?

“We have one right now, and we’ve got one coming in, and we got one on campus right now as well. The winners, that’s the intangible that you want. You don’t want to get a guy that got his butt kicked all the time. What is that gonna do? What is he gonna say on a TV timeout to a team, when it gets to a pivotal point in the game? And he’s always lost? Not leading our team,” he finally concluded.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the two minute warning time out against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Deion Sanders shares his thoughts on the transfer portal

Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has expressed strong opinions about the transfer portal, particularly in relation to its impact on college football. He has acknowledged the portal’s ability to help players find new opportunities but also highlighted its potential drawbacks.

“I don’t think it’s difficult to navigate around the portal. I just think the portal is surprising some of these coaches that didn’t understand what it was,” Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said. “I understood what it was Day 1. … That’s the way we approached it, from Day 1. I was willing to look like a fool for a period of time, and I listened to (the media), I watched it. And we understood it.

“Noah looked like a fool too when he kept saying it’s going to rain, right? When he was building the arc? Until that rain came. The rain’s coming now. The rain is coming now for everybody. And we’re good. We’re in the arc now,” he concluded.

