Where to watch Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston State live for free in the USA: 2024 New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern and Sam Houston State are gearing up to face off in the 2024 New Orleans Bowl. Fans nationwide can catch all the essential details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, so they don’t miss a second of the action in this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Southern vs Sam Houston State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Georgia Southern Eagles head into the New Orleans Bowl as 6-point favorites over the Sam Houston Bearkats, with the over/under set at 48.5 points. The Eagles will look to carry momentum from their 29-20 victory over Appalachian State, a performance that showcased their ability to control the game on both sides of the ball.

On the other side, Sam Houston enter the matchup after a gritty 20-18 win against Liberty, where they managed to hold off a late push to secure the narrow victory. The Bearkats will face a tough challenge against a Georgia Southern squad that has proven its strength down the stretch.

When will the Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston State match be played?

Georgia Southern take on Sam Houston State this Thursday, December 19th, in the highly anticipated New Orleans Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

SHSU 10 WB Hunter Watson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Georgia Southern and Sam Houston State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN2, ESPN Deportes.