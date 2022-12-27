Buffalo play against Georgia Southern today for the 2022 Camellia Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo and Georgia Southern meet in the 2022 Camellia Bowl. This game will be held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery today, December 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Bulls had a good season and now they want to close the year with a big victory. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulls won five of eight games against Mid-American teams, the last regular season win coming against Akron 23-22 at home.

The Eagles did not have the same luck, their record within the Sun Belt's East Division was bad with 3-5 and 6-6 overall. In November the Eagles lost three of four games.

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern: Kick-Off Time

Buffalo and Georgia Southern play for the 2022 Camellia Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Australia: 4:00 AM (AEDT) December 28

Canada: 12:00 PM (EST)

China: 1:00 AM (AEDT) December 28

Germany: 6:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 5:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 11:00 AM (CST)

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

UK: 5:00 PM (GMT)

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Camellia Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. Georgia Southern are favorites at -4.5 spread and 1.57 moneyline. The totals are offered at 67 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Buffalo +4.5.

BetMGM Buffalo +4.5 / 2.45 Totals 67 Georgia Southern -4.5 / 1.57

* Odds via BetMGM