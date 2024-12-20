After all the controversy surrounding his future with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons has made a surprising statement, confirming that he would be willing to accept a pay cut in order for the team to keep other key players. The linebacker is all in trying to finally win a Super Bowl.

“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players are going to help you win championships. I’ll say that, to me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. I want to keep as many guys as possible. I want to work with them.”

Jerry Jones is facing a very complicated situation regarding the salary cap, as he could have three players among the highest-paid in history by position: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Parsons.

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension with Cowboys?

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, has already confirmed that Micah Parsons will receive a contract extension and that all rumors about a possible trade for the star linebacker are false.

The big question is whether Parsons will become the highest-paid defensive player in history, or if, following his statements, Jones will take advantage of the situation by seeking a discount to strengthen the rest of the roster.

“I’m going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency. I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps. So, hopefully, it can be done sooner than later so we can attack the offseason.”