NFL News: Micah Parsons confirms how much money he will ask Jerry Jones and Cowboys for a contract extension

Micah Parsons has revealed the price tag for his highly anticipated contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. With his future at the forefront of discussions, the star linebacker has made a special request.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
© Harry How/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After all the controversy surrounding his future with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons has made a surprising statement, confirming that he would be willing to accept a pay cut in order for the team to keep other key players. The linebacker is all in trying to finally win a Super Bowl.

“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players are going to help you win championships. I’ll say that, to me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. I want to keep as many guys as possible. I want to work with them.”

Jerry Jones is facing a very complicated situation regarding the salary cap, as he could have three players among the highest-paid in history by position: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Parsons.

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension with Cowboys?

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, has already confirmed that Micah Parsons will receive a contract extension and that all rumors about a possible trade for the star linebacker are false.

The big question is whether Parsons will become the highest-paid defensive player in history, or if, following his statements, Jones will take advantage of the situation by seeking a discount to strengthen the rest of the roster.

“I’m going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency. I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps. So, hopefully, it can be done sooner than later so we can attack the offseason.”

