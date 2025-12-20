Trending topics:
Where to watch Miami vs Texas live in the USA: 2025 A&M CFP First-Round Game

Miami take on Texas in what will be the 2025 A&M CFP First-Round Game. Here's how you can catch the game live, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online.

By Leonardo Herrera

Malachi Toney of the Miami Hurricanes
© Ryan Hunt/Getty ImagesMalachi Toney of the Miami Hurricanes

Miami will face off against Texas inthe 2025 A&M CFP First-Round Game. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

[Watch Miami vs Texas online in the US on Fubo]

As the College Football Playoff spotlights Miami vs. Texas A&M, Notre Dame watches from the outside as two teams that defined its season clash on the biggest stage. Miami opened the year with a statement road win behind a revamped defense and freshman Malachi Toney.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M followed with a late comeback in South Bend fueled by Le’Veon Moss, a strong showing from Mario Carver, and a last-second touchdown under Mike Elko. With Notre Dame skipping postseason play, this matchup serves as both a measuring stick for the Irish and a must-watch CFP showdown.

When will the Miami vs Texas match be played?

Miami face Texas in the 2025 A&M CFP First-Round Game this Saturday, December 20, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Le’Veon Moss of the Texas A&M Aggies – Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Miami vs Texas in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Miami and Texas, streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ABC and ESPN.

