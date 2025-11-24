Arch Manning voices strong reminder to Longhorns ahead of season-deciding rivalry matchup with Aggies

The 2025 college football regular season has now reached its final stop: Rivalry Week. Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns (8-3, 5-2 SEC) will go head to head with the 11-0 (7-0 SEC) Texas A&M Aggies in one of the most decisive editions of the Lone Star Showdown.

The Longhorns’ year is on the line. Manning and company absolutely must take down the visiting Aggies at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. However, that’s a job much easier said than done, as no program in the NCAA has beaten Texas A&M this year.

Texas won’t back down from the challenge, though. If there was ever a morale boost—and an added bonus—to defeating the Aggies for the Horns, it’s having the chance to spoil their rivals’ perfect season.

What Manning and Texas play for

Moreover, Manning and the Longhorns would stay alive and virtually secure their spot in the College Football Playoffs. Fans across the nation couldn’t ask for a matchup with higher stakes to close out the NCAA regular season, and Manning made his excitement clear with a powerful statement.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

“You want to play good teams and go through having to play those good defenses and experiences. Another good team. It’s going to be fun,” Arch Manning admitted during his weekly press conference, via Inside Texas.

Manning’s first Lone Star Showdown

Manning has been put to the test countless times in the 2025 NCAA season. However, he might be up for his biggest challenge yet when taking on the undefeated Aggies. Texas A&M is coming down to Austin from College Station with one clear mission: crushing all hope in The Forty Acres and finishing with a perfect record for the first time since 1919.

For Manning and the Horns, survival is the name of the game. The sophomore quarterback will make his first career appearance in the Lone Star Showdown. Last year, he was on the sidelines at Kyle Field when Texas defeated Texas A&M 17-7. However, Manning never saw the field, as Quinn Ewers played every snap.

Now, the heir to football’s royal quarterback family will come face to face with the burnt orange’s biggest rival in a game that will be decisive and could go on to haunt or define Manning’s journey in college football.

