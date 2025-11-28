What happens if Texas loses or wins against Texas A&M today, November 28?

The Texas Longhorns are one of the most mediatic teams in College Football this season. As they prepare to face the Texas A&M Aggies, the win or loss of this game will have different effects on the team.

Well, Texas is nowhere close to the SEC Championship Game. In fact, there is no way they can go to the SEC’s biggest game regardless of the result. In fact, this game could be absolute null for the Longhorns and the Aggies.

The CFB Playoff is also an unlikely destination for Texas

Texas is ranked 16th in the nation right now. Unless every two-loss contenders lose, the Longhorns are not likely to go to the CFB Playoff. Their losses have been big and their 8-3 record is not that impressive.

Ryan Wingo #1 of the Texas Longhorns.

A loss would be just the confirmation of an underwhelming season coming to an end. Their best running back Tre Wisner only has 442 yards, their best wideout Ryan Wingo has 736 yards and six touchdowns, but much more was expected. Of course, this goes hand in hand with how raw quarterback Arch Manning has looked.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

First, they need to reassess their roster. Arch Manning could opt to declare for the NFL Draft, but to be honest, his best move should be stay in Texas one more year. He is not NFL ready yet. Also, Ryan Wingo should be back for another year, so their best weapon is likely to stay.

Last but not least, the team must make a decision on head coach Steve Sarkisian. While he is tied to a multi-year contract that was just signed a week ago, he must deliver because this is too big of a football program to not go to the CFB Playoff.