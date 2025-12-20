What happens if Miami loses or wins against Texas A&M today in 2025 CFP?

The college football season is entering one of its most exciting and decisive stretches, with two programs looking to make history: the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies. Texas’ Kyle Field will set the stage for this compelling showdown between two first-time College Football Playoff participants eager to validate what they’ve accomplished throughout the season.

Mario Cristobal’s squad punched its ticket at the final moments of the CFP bracket reveal, earning a spot ahead of traditional powers like Notre Dame. The bold decision to bring in Carson Beck paid off, as a 10–2 record propelled the Hurricanes into the postseason.

The outlook is different for Mike Elko and his group, who suffered just one loss all season—a 27–17 defeat against the Longhorns—and enter the playoff as the No. 7 seed. Texas A&M has emerged as one of the most consistent and battle-tested teams of the regular season.

What happens if Miami loses to Texas A&M?

If the Miami Hurricanes lose this afternoon to the Texas A&M Aggies, the result would immediately eliminate them from contention for the National Championship Game. After a strong regular-season campaign, a failure to get past their current opponent would bring Miami’s College Football Playoff run to an end.

Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with Carson Beck.

What happens if Miami defeats Texas A&M?

If Miami defeats Texas A&M, they will officially advance to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. This victory would secure their spot in a prestigious Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, where they would likely face Ohio State in a high-stakes showdown for a place in the semifinals.

When and where do Miami and Texas A&M play?

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes face the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies today, Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.