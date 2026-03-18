Buccaneers don’t feel betrayed by Mike Evans after signing with 49ers

While losing a star of Mike Evans’ caliber can be tough, the General Manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Licht understands it’s part of the game and accepted that the wide receiver is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t feel betrayed,” the GM said, via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “He earned the right to make the decision… he loves this team. He loves everything about it… I think he wanted a new challenge.”

Evans gave the Bucs his all, even winning a Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady. Can Tampa Bay move forward without one of its biggest leaders?

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Evans’ legacy in Tampa Bay

Mike Evans leaves an unparalleled legacy in Tampa Bay after joining the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year deal signed in March 2026.

Mike Evans #13.

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Since being drafted 7th overall in 2014, Evans spent 12 legendary seasons with the Buccaneers, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons.

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He departs as the franchise’s all-time leader in every major receiving category, boasting career totals of 866 receptions, 13,052 yards, and 108 touchdowns, cementing his status as a future Hall of Famer and a Super Bowl LV champion.

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Bucs’ plans to replace Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2026 season with a transformed wide receiver depth chart, after Evans departure.

The starting unit is led by Emeka Egbuka, a 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist who recorded 938 yards and 6 touchdowns, alongside the explosive Jalen McMillan and veteran leader Chris Godwin Jr., who remains a focal point of the offense despite recent injury setbacks.

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Providing depth are Dennis Houston, specialized speedster Tez Johnson, and Kameron Johnson, while young developmental talents Jaden Smith and the versatile Garrett Greene round out the bottom of the rotation as they compete for roster spots in training camp.