Where to watch South Carolina vs Alabama live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

South Carolina play against Alabama in a Week 6 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

South Carolina are set to face Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans nationwide should keep an eye out for key details such as the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch South Carolina vs Alabama online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) will aim to bounce back from a narrow 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in a pivotal SEC matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Gamecocks are also looking for redemption following a 27-3 defeat to Ole Miss.

Despite both teams coming off losses, Alabama enter the game as a heavy 21.5-point favorite, with the total set at 50.5 points. The Crimson Tide‘s explosive offense and home-field advantage make them tough to beat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the South Carolina vs Alabama match be played?

South Carolina face Alabama this Saturday, October 12th, in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

South Carolina vs Alabama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

see also NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter subtly fires back at Richard Sherman, critics

How to watch South Carolina vs Alabama in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between South Carolina and Alabama live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.