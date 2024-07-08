Lionel Scaloni spoke at a press conference before his team’s semi-final against Canada in the 2024 Copa America. There’s considerable speculation about who will play up top for Argentina against an opponent that has proven to be no pushover.
Scaloni is reportedly leaning towards fielding a striking force of Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, and Ángel Di María. Many have asked: how healthy is Messi? The World Cup-winning coach provided some answers.
Lionel Scaloni stated that Messi, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue, will indeed play against Canada. In fact, Argentina is set to field a team consisting of: E. Martínez (GK); Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández; Messi, Álvarez, Di María.
It has been a challenging tournament for Lionel Messi at the Copa America, hampered by a nagging hamstring injury and with only one assist in three matches.
Messi sat out Argentina’s final group game against Peru and did not look comfortable against Ecuador. His hamstring issues began in early 2024 with Inter Miami, where he missed several games to start the MLS season.
