Andreas Pereira, who mocked the Uruguayan national team before Brazil was eliminated by La Celeste on Saturday, continues to boast about his Brazilian pride.

Andreas Pereira can’t keep his mouth shut, and why should he? As long as a camera is in his face, he’ll say anything.” After boldly claiming that no Uruguayan player was better than their Brazilian counterpart before their quarterfinal match at the Copa America, Pereira continues to throw gasoline on the fire.



Andreas Pereira, who played in his nation’s penalty kick shootout defeat to Uruguay and was part of yet another flop tournament for Brazil, stated before the Uruguay game, ‘If we analyze player by player, we have a national team that Uruguay would dream of.’



The dream quickly turned into a nightmare as Brazil failed to defeat a Uruguay side that played with 10 men for nearly 20 minutes and, worse yet, managed to keep the Brazilian attack at bay.



Andreas Pereira on Brazilian pride



Andreas Pereira spoke post-match against Uruguay and stated, ‘I know that it hurts a lot of people to see the five stars on our chest. It bothers them when we speak, take a stand, raise our voices, and show pride in being Brazilians.’



Pereira boasted about Brazil’s glory of years past but did little to admit the flaws of the current Brazilian national team, who are sixth in World Cup qualifying and have not looked good for the better part of two years under two different managers.



The current generation of Brazilian national team players has been dubbed as “lifeless” by some pundits in Brazil.